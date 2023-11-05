“Jaylen Brown’s Hair Is Cooked”: Celtics Star’s Braids Cause NBA Twitter Eruption Amid Win Over Nets

Jaylen Brown is currently the talk of the town on NBA Twitter but for all the wrong reasons. He is trending on Twitter/X, but unfortunately not for his incredible basketball skills. Facing off against the Brooklyn Nets last night, Brown was spotted sporting a new hairstyle. The 27-year-old’s tightly tied braids have left the NBA community in fits of laughter.

To be fair to them, it isn’t exactly the best look on Brown. While neatly done, the braids were styled in a pattern that didn’t look very flattering. This has led to many people clowning the Boston Celtics guard online. “Jaylen Brown’s hair is cooked wtf,” read one particular tweet. A hilarious post, especially considering Brown is usually the one cooking on the court.

Safe to say, the X community is not holding back at Brown. He will likely catch wind of this at some point in time. But whether or not he will take it to heart is the real question. Either way, it’s clear that many people believe Brown should look for a new stylist.

That being said, two-time All-Star’s new look wasn’t the only thing that stood out last night. Brown also put up a great performance in the 124-114 win against the Nets. With 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists, JB, alongside his running mates Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis, was crucial in the Celtics’ win.

Jaylen Brown isn’t the first player to be roasted for his hair

NBA players have had quite a few questionable haircuts over the years. Jaylen Brown certainly isn’t the first player to be given a hard time for the same. It’s almost as if there is a trend going around, with players purposely making these decisions that lead to them getting absolutely flamed online.

LeBron James has been a victim of online roasting for quite some time now. For a long time, some of the roasts had to do with his receding hairline. His refusal to shave off his hair saw many people making fun of him, including Charles Barkley, who himself has rocked the bald look for quite a while.

There have been others as well. Carlos Boozer once hilariously used spray paint in order to hide the fact that he was going bald. Even in the 70s, NBA legend Rick Barry used a wig to hide the fact that he too had lost his hair.

Either way, these things have provided some good laughs over the years. And for the most part, it doesn’t seem to bother the NBA stars who are on the receiving end of it. Hopefully, the same goes for JB.