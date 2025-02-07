“Had A Commentator Jinx On His Trade”: Josh Hart Claims His 2:58PM Call To JJ Redick Got Him Traded

JJ Redick’s NBA career came to an abrupt end following his last trade to the Dallas Mavericks. Prior to that, Redick was in New Orleans for two years. Although trades are often unpredictable and surprising, Josh Hart believes that he unintentionally played a role in Redick being sent to Dallas.

On an episode of the Roommates Show, Hart claimed that he had a commentator jinx on Redick’s future with the Pelicans. He revealed that they were living in the same house at the time and Hart was aware of the situation that Redick was in regarding his trade.

However, with only two minutes left in the trade deadline, he felt confident that his teammate was going to stay in NOL. So, Hart decided to call Redick at 2:58 PM and talk to him about staying back in the city. To his surprise, quickly after picking up the call, Redick told Hart that he’d have to call him back as his agent was also on the line.

Hart said, “20 seconds later, I go on Twitter, ‘JJ Redick is traded to the Mavs.’” The Knicks star believes that his phone call jinxed Redick’s no-trade scenario. He said, “I had a commentator jinx on his trade.” A commentator jinx is seen during games when a commentator says something about a player or a team and the complete opposite starts to happen.

POV: You are @joshhart calling JJ Redick two minutes before the end of the 2021 Trade Deadline and before you know it, he's off to the Dallas Mavericks🐎 "He was living in my house…I did the commentator jinx" pic.twitter.com/uSKxgWh0BJ — Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) February 6, 2025

The 29-year-old believes he did the same thing to Redick. He was traded to the Mavs on 26th March 2021. Two weeks later, he made his debut for the Dallas franchise but decided to hang up his boots before the next season. Redick announced his retirement on September 21. The former teammates have remained good friends ever since.

In fact, before Redick took up the head coaching job in LA, he vowed to help Hart improve his three-point shooting. Hart has been an impressive two-way wing for the Knicks, but he has had a longstanding issue with his shooting from the distance. On an episode of Old Man and the Three podcast, Redick said he’s committed to helping his former teammate.

He said, “We’re gonna work on the shot this summer. We’ve already committed to each other.” Hart’s shooting from beyond did have a slight uptick this season as he sits at just over 34% from three-point territory.