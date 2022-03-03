“How is Stephen Curry obsessed with Ayesha’s feet, but can never get her shoe size right?!”: Ayesha Curry gives a hilarious account of when the Greatest Shooter ever crashed and burned

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry admittedly is very fond of his wife, Ayesha Curry’s feet, but can never guess her size right

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are one of the NBA’s power couples. Stephen Curry is a cold killer on the basketball floor. He’s the league’s top shooter and has tons of accolades to his name. He’s a 3x NBA Champion, 2x MVP, and an eight-time All-Star. On the other hand, Ayesha Curry is a successful businesswoman, she has her own cooking show, and is an actress.

Together, the couple started a game show on HBO, called ‘About Last Night’. They did multiple interviews and participated in multiple contests for promoting the same. Ayesha and Steph even took center stage at the All-Star Weekend to promote the same. The couple attempted BuzzFeed quizzes, they went on Jimmy Fallon, and just recently, took a GQ’s couple Quiz. During the latest quiz, I observed something that struck me as pretty strange.

Stephen Curry once got Ayesha Curry shoes that won’t even fit Riley!

Over the course of the years, we have gotten to know a lot about Ayesha and Stephen Curry. The couple aren’t shy on social media, and keep taking part in interviews, or being on talk shows. Once, Ayesha Curry was on a red-table talk, where she revealed Stephen Curry had a thing for her feet. This was confirmed by Steph on the Buzzfeed quiz last month.

Despite having a thing for her feet, Steph somehow can never get her shoe size right. During the Buzzfeed quiz, Steph guessed her shoe size to be a 10-and-a-half, whereas Ayesha said she’s a 10.

The same happened again during the GQ Couple’s Quiz. Ayesha asked Steph her shoe size, and he guessed it as 11.

Ayesha went on to share a time when she was pregnant with Riley, and Steph decided to get her some shoes for her birthday. Steph got Ayesha a pair of heels, with cherries on them, which ended up being half her shoe size. Steph had brought a 5 and a half-sized heel, whereas Ayesha wears 10. Ayesha joked and said they were smaller than their current 9 year old’s(Riley) shoe size.

Well, it looks like my man Steph needs to buckle up and learn a few more things about his beautiful wife.