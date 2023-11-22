“Shoulda Been Number Four”: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Unhappy’ With Spot on GQ’s Top S*xiest Bald Headed Men in South Africa

Shaquille O’neal attends F1 at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Formula One Mlc 00712

Shaquille O’Neal is not new at winning accolades. Over the course of his illustrious 19-year career, Shaq racked up quite an impressive trophy cabinet. Highlighted by the four Championships he won, the Los Angeles Lakers legend gathered three Finals MVPs, a regular season MVP, and two scoring titles. Further, O’Neal has also been selected to 15 All-Star Games and 14 All-NBA Teams.

Advertisement

Even after his retirement, Shaquille O’Neal has found different ways to receive honors. Recently, the TNT analyst was ranked 9th on GQ’s South Africa’s “World’s S*xiest Bald Men” of 2023.

While some would celebrate being featured on such a list, Shaq took to Instagram to express his dissatisfaction. Sharing his discontent with the list, the NBA Hall-Of-Famer revealed that he expected to be ranked #4 on the list instead of #9. The 51-year-old reshared the graphic on his Instagram and captioned the post:

Advertisement

number 9 sexiest bald head man in the world in south africa, i’ll take it lol, u kno what hell naaaa i shoulda been number four. lol

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz7urQesLPl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Perhaps when the next list rolls around, O’Neal will be more satisfied with his position.

Shaquille O’Neal gets trolled by Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith

Of course, Inside the NBA had to have a brief discussion about Shaquille O’Neal being voted as one of the ten s*xiest bald men in the world. As expected, the guys didn’t show O’Neal any mercy as they continuously trolled him for the same.

Kenny “The Jet” Smith started by congratulating his colleague. However, soon enough, Smith mocked Shaq for being included in the list that was complied by GQ South Africa and not the USA’s GQ.

Advertisement

“We wanna congratulate Shaquille O’Neal. He was voted one of the 10 s*xiest bald men by GQ. But he left this part out: it’s GQ of South Africa. It was not America, y’all. It was South Africa,” Kenny Smith exclaimed.

On the other hand, Charles Barkley taunted Shaq by implying that he paid GQ to include him on the list.

Barkley asked, “How much did you pay to be on this list?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1727124763414602026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Don’t pay much attention, Shaq. Haters will continue to hate.