“Had S*x With Dennis Rodman On Court”: Carmen Electra Had Wild Escapades With Bulls Legend Before Their Marriage

The relationship between Dennis Rodman and Carmen Electra was definitely one for the paparazzi, as The Last Dance revealed.

Dennis Rodman was perhaps the epitome of cool during the mid- to late-90s. Already established as a star, Rodman’s trade to the Bulls put him even more firmly on the map.

After all, the Bulls were a traveling circus with the world trying to get a piece of Michael Jordan. And when Jordan was unavailable, his teammates were the ones getting all the attention.

Though Rodman had a status and a presence of his own, it was clearly dwarfed by MJ’s. However, one place where Rodman scored a ton more than the 10-time scoring champion was in the bedroom. The Worm was quite the draw for the ladies.

However, it was clear even to the unknowing public that his bond with Carmen Electra was different from any other relationship that he’d experienced publicly.

Carmen Electra narrates her sexcapades with Dennis Rodman

While The Last Dance was initially being screened during the pandemic, Carmen Electra was interviewed by LA Times. The former Baywatch star had a few tales up her own sleeve when asked about their time together.

In particular, she revealed to the public the details about a time when she and Rodman were engaged in passionate s*x during his final season with the Bulls:

“One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me. He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court.”

“It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place — in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court.”

“To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life.”

Rodman and Electra got married, but it was quite short-lived

Following the completion of the Bulls’ second threepeat and the conclusion of ‘The Last Dance’, Rodman seemed to give up on basketball for quite a while during the 1998 offseason. After all, the NBA was negotiating a vigorous lockout between the owners and the players.

During this downtime, he spent more time with his flame. Things eventually got to a point when The Worm eloped with Carmen during an all-night bender in Las Vegas in November 1998.

However, their wedding lasted a mere 9 days. Charges of domestic aggravation and assault were filed, and soon, their relationship was in the tatters of their own doing.