“Had to Give Him the Green Light”: Mark Jackson When He Realized How Special Stephen Curry Is

May 1, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson (left) talks to guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Los Angeles Clippers during the fourth quarter in game six of the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena.

Back in 2011, a scrawny-looking kid out of Davidson was on the cusp of changing the league forever. However, there was not a single soul that could have predicted it, apart from a certain previous head coach of his. During a recent appearance on Gil’s Arena, Former Golden State Warriors leader Mark Jackson talked about his experience of working with Stephen Curry and when he knew that the 6’2 guard was special.

Jackson joined the Warriors as the head coach in 2011, two years after they drafted Curry. During his three-year tenure in San Francisco, he worked with the youngster and helped propel him to the level of an All-Star player by 2014. However, it is worth noting that the two go way back, before the now-Warriors superstar ever made his NBA debut.

On the episode of Gilbert Arenas’ podcast in question, Jackson said that as an analyst, he was required to cover a college basketball game. Interestingly enough, it was one of Davidson’s games.

Now, Jackson knew about Steph because he played with his father, but the college game is where he really watched his game. He said, “Then having the privilege and honor of coaching him, right away you just know, he’s special.”

As Steph is credited for changing the game, the host asked Jackson how he convinced himself to let Curry play the game in his style. Jackson said, “I realized, if I wanted to win, I had to give him the green light.”

Despite Jackson’s incredibly well-fated move, there aren’t many who have taken the time to give the former Warriors head coach his due credit. Fortunately, however, Stephen A. Smith refused to go with the crowd.

On an episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, he said, “Klay Thompson and Steph Curry may have never been what they ultimately became had it not been for Mark Jackson. And the tutelage he provided and how it set the stage for Steve Kerr to piggyback off of and ultimately elevate not just the franchise, but himself to astronomical heights as a coach.” Smith is spot on.

While Steve Kerr did a great job with the Golden State Warriors, it was indeed Mark Jackson who set the stage for him in a lot of ways. More than anything else, he was beyond important to the development of Stephen Curry into an NBA superstar. And so, when things went bad, it is no wonder that the star tried to help his coach as much as possible.

Stephen Curry tried to save Mark Jackson’s HC job

Jackson took the Warriors to back-to-back playoffs in 2013 and 2014. This was the first time in over two decades that the Dub Nation was having such a phase. However, 2014 turned out to be the last time that Jackson would ever coach in the NBA. Despite shaping a team that went on to be a dynasty, Jackson was fired from the Warriors HC position.

In November 2022, the Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was asked about his experience of working with Jackson and his being fired. Steph said (per NBC Sports), “Not [fighting] against Steve. I didn’t want them to fire Mark for anything.”

The Golden State Warriors ultimately enjoyed the benefits of their drastic decision, having won four championships over the span of ten years. However, many still wonder just how far Stephen Curry and Mark Jackson could have gone together.