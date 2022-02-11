"I can't do that, that's my fault... but that was a poor call!": Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about his late-game Technical Foul over a non-call on an Andrew Wiggins drive against the Knicks

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr owns up to his fault for the technical foul, still believes that play was not officiated right

The Golden State Warriors made their way back home tonight, to host the New York Knicks. After losing to the Jazz on the road last night, the Dubs returned home for the back-end of the back-to-back. It was an emotional game all night long, and was hard-fought, right till the end. The Knicks emerged victorious 116-114, pushing the Dubs to a 2-game losing streak.

Stephen Curry went off for 35 points and 10 assists. He was doing it all tonight but was a little unlucky with his shots though. Towards the end of the game, down by 2, Curry attempted a layup, which sat at the rim and circled around, before eventually falling out. Klay Thompson, who had 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists for the night, took the final shot and was a little long. After the game, Steve Kerr talked about his technical foul, and how he shouldn’t have done that.

“That wasn’t verticality, that was horizontacality!”: Steve Kerr

With 3:27 left in the game, and the Warriors down by 4, Andrew Wiggins made a drive to the basket and was fouled on the same. The ball touched the top of the backboard and rolled into the basket. While the bucket won’t count, everyone expected two shots. However, the referee just called it an out-of-bounds and gave the ball to the Knicks. This has Steve Kerr fired up, and he slammed the scorers’ table, landing himself a Techincal Foul.

This no-call got Kerr T’d up pic.twitter.com/5vlURXHiyI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 11, 2022

The Knicks knocked down the technical FT, and then proceeded to hit a triple in the next possession, hence doubling their 4-point lead.

After the game, Steve Kerr apologized for what he did, but then proceeded to explain how that was a bad call.

Kerr on his late technical foul: “I can’t do that” pic.twitter.com/dh3E9zblR7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 11, 2022

In all fairness, that was a foul that should have been called. If the referees had called it, the outcome of the game might have been totally different. Kerr wasn’t wrong to stand up for his guys, and if I’m right, this isn’t the last time he would do so.

The Warriors now face the Lakers at home on Saturday, before they head out to LA to face the Clippers on Tuesday. The Dubs would like to correct their record before the All-Star break, and the LA teams might just face the lash of the same.