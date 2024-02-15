“Happy Valentine’s Day to My Forever Valentine”: Magic Johnson Lovingly Dances with Wife Cookie in Tribute Video

As the world celebrates love on Valentine’s Day, Lakers legend Magic Johnson did not fail to shower his love and affection on his wife, Cookie, on this day. Johnson and Cookie have been together for more than 30 years and have gone through all the good and bad parts of their lifetime together through the power of their strong bond.

In an extremely romantic gesture, Johnson posted a montage of some of the best moments with his wife as a tweet on X. The montage contained pictures and clips of the couple together through their years together since 1991. For the montage, Johnson chose the song ‘What You Won’t Do for Love’ by Bobby Caldwell while quoting the lyric: “I got a thing for you, that I can’t let go…” Furthermore, he captioned, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever Valentine! I love you, Cookie.”

The post also contained a heartfelt message from Johnson as a monologue, wherein he said, “I love you. And it’s been a true blessing to be your partner in crime for over thirty years.” Some of the clips in the montage also contained footage of Magic and Cookie breaking a leg or soft dancing to romantic songs together. Truly, an ideal way for a doting husband to prove his love for his wife.

Cookie has been a strong pillar for Johnson through all adversities in his career and life. When Johnson was diagnosed with HIV, Cookie never left Magic’s side and stuck by him through thick and thin. Even when Johnson was declared healthy, the couple expressed their faith in their belief that helped them pass through such tough times.

Cookie Johnson stayed with Magic Johnson through his battle with HIV

Magic Johnson’s love for Cookie grew even stronger since she stood strong through his battle with HIV-AIDS diagnosis. When Magic rushed home to meet Cookie after his diagnosis, she had correctly speculated what was wrong with her husband. The book When the Game Was Ours highlighted how Cookie believed Johnson would die from this disease. However, through all these adversities, she chose to stick by Johnson’s side all through.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Cookie chose to stay with Magic despite him breaking their engagement twice. Johnson had a questionable lifestyle and multiple sexual partners. Just eight weeks after all this, Magic confessed his love for Cookie and married her in 1991. Though Magic’s promiscuity led him to catch the virus, Cookie’s love and support helped him rebuild himself to claim his position as one of the few basketball athletes ranked as billionaires.