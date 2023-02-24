“Stephen Curry has Now Replaced LeBron James”: Skip Bayless Blames Lakers Superstar Over Lowest All-Star Game Ratings in History

The NBA All-Star game was, in simple words, disappointing. The concept, especially in recent years, has changed from what it was in the past. Once a platform for the top stars in the NBA to team up and face each other in a tough game, it has become a fading memory of its former glory. Today, the All-Star game stands for letting the opponent do whatever they want for showmanship.

This year’s All-Star game saw LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo draft the two teams right before the game. The subsequent game was boring and needed a lot better action. You could see players casually launching shots from the half line as if in practice. In fact, even certain scrimmages are far more competitive than the All-Star game.

This lack of quality led to this year’s All-Star game being the least-watched edition since its inception. FS1 analyst Skip Bayless took to his Twitter to blame LeBron James for the low ratings.

Also read: “This is Russell Westbrook’s Best Chance”: Charles Barkley Claims Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Give Brody His Best Championship Odds

Skip Bayless Blames LeBron James and Stephen Curry’s absence for All-Star Game fiasco

The major consensus after watching this year’s All-Star game was that the NBA needs to implement some much-needed changes. Players cannot just shoot and dunk without any hindrance or defense and call it a day. Take the Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum duel for example. It was perhaps the only part of the game that certainly stood out because both were trying to genuinely outdo the other.

Skip Bayless took to his Twitter to share his insight into why the All-Star game was a bust. He suggested that despite LeBron’s presence, the low ratings meant that Stephen Curry has replaced him as the most popular player.

Bayless: “Did I hear right that the NBA All-Star Game did record low ratings – even though LeBron did play in the first half. But Steph obviously didn’t play at all. Is it possible Steph has now replaced LeBron as by far the most popular player and biggest TV draw?”

— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 24, 2023

Stephen Curry and LeBron James have competed the last decade for supremacy

The entire last decade has been dominated by the battles between Stephen Curry and LeBron James. The two superstars have been, by far, the best players in the league. But if success is a parameter, Curry has certainly outdone James.

However, Bayless suggestion that Steph is now more popular is not unfounded. In the last few years, Stephen Curry’s popularity has gone through the roof. He is a globally loved athlete who is now getting popular even among the masses with no interest in the NBA. This is the allure of a big star. And LeBron, owing to Lakers’ failure, has not been able to be as impactful on the global media in the last two seasons.

Also read: “LeBron James CAN CLOSE GAMES!?”: Skip Bayless Calls Out Lakers Star to Blow Past Stephen Curry & Andrew Wiggins-less Warriors