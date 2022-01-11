“Don’t disrespect my marriage with Stephen Curry like that!”: Ayesha Curry puts an end to all the open relationship rumors that sparked in an Instagram post

Ayesha Curry tells fans to not believe everything they read. She quashed all the open relationship reports that made the headline last month

Golden State Warriors are no longer a play-in territory team. With Klay Thompson back and James Wisemen getting close to his return their recent struggles will be relieved. Stephen Curry’s December slump has extended to January as well. But his numbers were relatively better in the huge win against the Cavaliers.

However, their stellar record is not the only thing fans are talking about. Last month, the 3x champion was trending everywhere as rumors about an open relationship surfaced out of nowhere.

Ayesha Curry addresses the rumors publicly for the first time

Although the sources did not identify themselves people started taking the rumors seriously. Fans did question the legitimacy of the reports but as we know celebrity relationships are not something like above that. Neither Steph nor Ayesha addressed these reports when they broke out last month.

The 2x MVP featured on GQ’s cover recently and his wife couldn’t help but post it on her Instagram. They have been married for over a decade but it’s clear that Ayesha is still enamored by her husband’s looks. The emojis in her caption made that evident.

In the comments section, someone wrote “Bet you still want an open relationship smh”. The anonymity of the internet gives people the power to speak to someone like that hiding behind their keyboard. Ayesha instantly called him out and pointed out how gullible he has to be to believe everything he reads.

She said, "Don't believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don't disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you."

She said, “Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Ayesha Curry is always there to kiss her husband in the tunnel after games. They appreciate each other publicly and have 3 beautiful children together. Without any sources, tabloids started cashing in on the rumors and she had to put an end to it once and for all.

