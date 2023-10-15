“I Can Coach That Team”: Offended by Kardashian Comparison, Lonzo Ball’s Father Underplays Steve Kerr’s Contribution to Stephen Curry-Led Warriors

LaVar Ball has a longstanding feud with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Recently speaking on Vlad TV, Ball once again reignited the flames of the feud. Responding to a 2018 Steve Kerr jibe calling him the “Kardashian of the NBA”, the former NFL star questioned the impact of Kerr’s coaching on the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors’ Championship runs.

In fact, Ball even claimed that he himself could have coached Kerr’s four-time Champion team blind. The 55-year-old stated that the quality of players on the Warriors’ dynastic team was so good that they practically needed no coaching to win chips.

Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball’s father went on to say that the noise from the crowd was enough to tell whether the Bay Area team was winning, harping on his opinion that Kerr basically had a superficial role in the team.

LaVar Ball claims he could have coached the Warriors blind

Ball went into detail about Kerr’s coaching credentials. He initially compared Steve Kerr to “Milli-Vanilli”, and claimed that he didn’t need any real skills to become a good coach.

Ball then went on to compare Kerr to Phil Jackson, who he claimed was the only coach smart enough to “create something new”. Ball told DJ Vlad, during the interview:

“What I am saying is, I can coach that team blind. [Gestures being blind] Steph you here, Klay you here, Draymond? Okay good. And then by the sound of the crowd, that means we are doing good. Every time it’s (Yayy), we must be winning. Good job, keep it up. That’s how easy it is. And now you see, he [Kerr] ain’t doing nothing man, come on! Championships you win-it’s the players. Only one that was smart enough was Phil [Jackson], Phil can say I created something.”

Ball hilariously pretended to be blind, before claiming that the noise from the crowd was enough to tell Kerr if his team was winning. Kerr has won the championship four times as a coach. However, LaVar Ball suggested that rather than his coaching, it was the players’ already-existing talent that got him the success, and the coach was simply at the right place at the right time.

Ball questions Team USA’s lack of success at the FIBA World Cup

Ball also used the interview to question some of Steve Kerr’s other credentials. Team USA returned from the FIBA World Cup with three losses and no medal this year.

The Ball brothers’ father questioned Kerr, suggesting that his only success came with a talented Warriors team that would have won Championships on their own as well. Claiming to hate the feeling of always being right, LaVar effectively blamed Steve Kerr’s coaching for Team USA’s failure.

Of course, not all of his claims made a lot of sense. While he may have a point going against Steve Kerr, Ball went on to claim during the interview that his son Lonzo was a better player than Warriors legend Stephen Curry.