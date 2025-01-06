“Hasn’t Gotten in Great Shape”: Udonis Haslem Blames Joel Embiid’s Lifestyle and Commitment for His Injury Issues

No team in the NBA got off to a more disappointing start this season than the Philadelphia 76ers and Udonis Haslem believes that it all starts with their star, Joel Embiid. Haslem spoke about the Sixers and their MVP big man on a recent episode of The OGs, and although he acknowledged that a huge reason for the Sixers’ troubles has been injuries, he believes that in Embiid’s case, his lack of availability is entirely avoidable.

Haslem played for 20 seasons, so he does know a thing or two about how to extend one’s career. Granted he wasn’t a starter, and barely got playing time toward the end, but apart from nagging injuries to his Achilles tendon, Haslem was a very healthy player. His criticism of Embiid’s absence came from a place of respect, as he stated he was a huge fan of the Cameroonian before launching into a rant. He said,

“If he was to get in great shape, then he might not have those health issues, or as many health issues. I tell people this all the time: I’m a huge Joel Embiid fan, I’m just waiting for him to make that turn … for Joel Embiid, I just wish he would work on his habits. And I think his habits start with understanding that this is a lifestyle now. You’re not just playing in the NBA when the season starts, you need to live this year-round. What you eat, how much rest you get, hitting the ground running in the morning with the weight room and just creating a consistent schedule for yourself and the way you perform.”

This isn’t the first time that Embiid has been criticized for his lack of commitment to staying in shape, and it’s easy to see why. The 2023 MVP has never played more than 68 games in a season, and though he’s certainly suffered some fluke injuries, like last year’s torn meniscus when Jonathan Kuminga fell on his leg, he’s frustrated fans by being slow to return to the court.

Embiid played in the Olympics this summer, then signed a three-year, $193 million extension just before the season started, but he didn’t make his regular-season debut until the 10th game of the season due to what was called “left knee injury management.”

Joel Embiid’s work ethic doesn’t match his level of skill

As the age-old adage goes, “Hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard.” In Embiid’s case, this certainly rings true. He is one of, if not the most talented centers of all time, but his baffling lack of dedication to his craft has left fans, players, and ex-pros annoyed at him.

Haslem repeatedly referred to Embiid’s role as the leader of the Sixers to point out why he needs to set a better example for his team. “Once he came out and said he wasn’t playing back-to-backs, the mindset of everybody in that locker room … the locker room is divided,” Haslem said.

Each of the Sixers’ best players has missed extended stretches this season, but the team’s recent stretch of quality play only serves to highlight that they could be a problem in the East if Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey could ever get healthy together.

The Sixers began the year just 3-14, but they’ve been 11-5 since even though they lost leading Rookie of the Year candidate Jared McCain to a torn meniscus of his own in mid-December.

That’s still only been enough to get Philly to 11th in the East right now, but a cluster of teams are just barely ahead of them. The Bucks, who’ve had a resurgence of their own, currently occupy the fifth seed, and they’re tied with the Heat, who are dealing with their own star-related issues as they seek to trade Jimmy Butler. The Sixers are only three games behind each of them with another 49 games to go.

If the Sixers hope to make a run this year, they’re going to need a healthy and motivated Joel Embiid to take them there.