“Stephen Curry, You Practice This Hard Everyday?”: Andre Iguodala Recalls How DeMarcus Cousins ‘Fell in Line’ After Watching 2x MVP Train

Andre Iguodala has always been appreciative of his former teammate Stephen Curry’s work ethic. Curry has a meticulous routine and regimen when it comes to workouts, which distinguishes him from the rest of the NBA athletes. In Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, Iguodala recalled how DeMarcus Cousins, who was with the Warriors during the 2018-19 season, was awed by Curry’s training routine at the Warriors’ facility. Andre further added how Steve Kerr’s motivation and Stephen Curry’s dedication to the game helped Cousins fall in line.

Cousins joined the Dub Nation as a free agent in the 2018-19 season. However, his season with the Warriors was plagued by injuries and fitness issues. During that season, a certain lack of depth in the team and fitness issues failed Cousins to win the 2019 NBA ring.

Andre Iguodala revealed DeMarcus Cousins’ awe at Stephen Curry’s training routine

Andre Iguodala highly respects the Warriors coach Steve Kerr for leading the team through four NBA titles. Iguodala was a part of all these campaigns, having won the 2015 Finals MVP himself as welḷ. Speaking about the work ethic at the Warriors, Andre recalled how Steve Kerr used to motivate the team, and injury-plagued players like. Here is what Iggy had to say about Steve Kerr’s motivation for the Warriors to work harder and be relaxed in their positions.

“Now with the Warriors on the other hand, Steve is like, ‘Listen, you come in to work everyday. You come in to practice, work hard, life is easy. All I want you to do is lock in.’ And Steve is like, this cool, relaxed, laidback vibe. Like, ‘Come in, this is our escape from the BS and the rest of the world. We gonna have fun.’ But all I actually do is play hard. And this is like, ‘That’s all you want? You just want me to play hard? And you’re gonna make it fun?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s why we playing with the ball.’ Throwing footballs and sh*t at practice. We do all kinds of crazy stuff.

While this was a quite different and unconventional way for practicing, sure it did add some fun and frolic to their daily practice regimen. Iguodala respects Coach Kerr’s approach, even though it differs from his own. While every player was as motivated with Kerr’s approach, DeMarcus Cousins’ case for the Warriors was a rather curious one. Taking a slight dig at DeMarcus Cousins’ history in the league, Iguodala recalled Cousins’ awe after seeing Steph Curry’s training routine.

“DeMarcus Cousins came in. Well, we know DeMarcus’ history, you know, the perception. And DeMarcus is like, ‘Man Steph you practice everyday? You practicing this hard all the time? Man, I can’t say nothing.’ Everybody [who] go to Warriors fall in line.”

When DeMarcus Cousins joined, his win over the Denver Nuggets in an April 2nd earned him his season-high score. Cousin scored 28 points and 13 rebounds in a 116-102 win against the Joker’s team. However, Cousins’ dream to win was partially shattered with a torn left quadricep injury during the First Round Playoffs. Although he returned for the 2019 Finals series, Cousins and the Warriors failed to win a ring against the underdogs Toronto Raptors.

Stephen A Smith believes DeMarcus Cousins should come back to the NBA

Cousins’ last few days in the NBA were spent with a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets. He had a total of 24 minutes of play, scoring 31 points during those minutes. Subsequently, in April 2023, Cousins signed with Guaynabo Mets in Puerto Rico’s Balconcesto Superior Nacional league. TV analyst Stephen A. Smith believes that DeMarcus Cousins still needs a chance to show his skills in the NBA.

“I look at a guy like DeMarcus Cousins and I don’t like the way he’s been treated. He got game, bro. You know and I’m not gonna rest. Listen, you got people looking at me and he’s not fit. I’m like shut the hell up. DeMarcus Cousins right now would be a top-five big man in basketball. Period. We ain’t always had the greatest relationship but we cool now in the whole bit and ain’t no way in hell that man’s supposed to be in Puerto Rico playing basketball.”

Currently, Cousins is averaging 20.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in Puerto Rico. Smith slams the NBA and its teams for using internal politics to oust a former Laker and Warriors star from the league. Cousins currently finds his way into Smith’s top five big men, a rare flower that he’d ever receive from Stephen A. Smith.