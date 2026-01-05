“Hell No”: Devin Booker Firmly Rejects The Notion Of ‘Being Tired’ Of Hitting Game-Winners

Devin Booker made sure the Valley erupted on Sunday night by knocking down a deep shot that handed the mighty Oklahoma City Thunder their sixth loss of the season. And contrary to common belief, one does not get tired of hitting these iconic shots that are looked back on even years later. Booker attested to the same sentiment postgame.

It’d be natural to assume that players who have been elite in the NBA for a decade or more would get used to scoring buzzer beaters in crucial games. But the adrenaline never really goes away.

With the Suns and the Thunder tied at 105, Booker showcased calm ball handling and composure as he knocked down a three, sending the fans into a frenzy. It is a surreal moment to even experience as a spectator, let alone being the one who actually delivered it.

When asked in the post-match press conference if the feeling ever changed, Booker insisted, “Hell no. It never will.”

“That’s a feeling that you can’t replicate. I’m not close to retirement, you know, but whenever that day comes, you look back on those moments that you dreamed of as a kid. The team trusting you with the ball in your hand… It doesn’t matter, you know, what the result is. Tonight was the good side of it,” the Suns legend added.

It was not the best offensive night for the Suns, who at one point were down by 18 points. However, resilience and grit brought them back within striking distance of the 2025 NBA champions, and when it mattered most, the team delivered.

The Thunder are now 30-6 during a season many thought would have them break the 2016 Warriors’ 73-win record.

Booker finished with 24 points on the night on 5-11 shooting from the field, pushing the Suns to a 20–14 record and showing that he truly is the leader of this proud franchise.