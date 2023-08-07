Having Advised Children on How to Make $900 Million 2 Years Prior, Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously ‘Bullied’ a Child After Getting Hit in the Head

Shaquille O’Neal has often revealed through his hilarious antics on and off air that he is a kid at heart. Fans are quite aware that Shaq is actually a big toddler in a 7’1 frame, who likes to argue with Charles Barkley about how many rings he has and prank him on the sets of TNT. Probably because of his childlike heart, the Big Diesel is incredibly good at getting along with kids. While many adults fail to discipline kids, Shaq finds it very easy to effectively dispense useful words of advice to them. However, he ended up hilariously ragdolling a kid after he was hit in the head in this hilarious recently resurfaced clip.

A father to six very accomplished children himself, Shaq loves to guide kids in the right path of learning. Being a kid at heart allows him to understand them better and relay his insight in an efficient manner. For instance, two years before he got hit in the head by a kid, the Lakers legend revealed the secret to how he earned $900 million to a group of kids. “Do you know how I made 900 Million Dollars? Just by listening to my mommy and daddy. Make sure you always listen to your parents,” Shaq told a group of kids, during a 2020 reality TV show.

Shaquille O’Neal picks up a kid after getting hit in the head in hilarious video

A Shaq fan page on Instagram recently posted a clip of a hilarious interaction between the big man and a little kid. In the video, Shaq can be seen looking for something in the roof of a house, standing in the backyard. Beside him, you could see a kid wearing green with a mischievous look in his eyes.

Suddenly the kid picks up a plastic ball from the ground and hits Shaq in the head with it. The four-time Champion appeared a little rattled at first by the unexpected onslaught. However, he recovers soon enough and prepares to retaliate.

Shaq quickly picks up the kid laughing his heart off and proceeds to place him in the roof of the house before the video cuts. The clip was originally posted by Shaq’s friend Alex G in December of last year.

From the looks of it, the kid is related to Alex and likes hanging out with Shaq whenever the big man comes calling. Alex G’s post also contained a series of other clips showing Shaq playing baseball and basketball with the kid in the backyard green.

Shaq once explained why he is good with kids

Kids are always at the epicenter of Shaq’s chartable acts. The big fella grew up under adverse conditions, with his mom Lucille O’Neal struggling to keep the family afloat as a single mom before she met Sergeant Phillip Harrison.

Therefore, Shaq tries to alleviate the struggles of underserved kids as much as possible. “That was my parents and me back in the day — them trying to give me things they couldn’t afford. I’ve got plenty of money now. Plus, I know what kids like — because I am a kid,” the 2000 MVP once said.