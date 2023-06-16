Having Destroyed 19 Rims Himself, Shaquille O’Neal Enlightens His 30.9 Million Followers With Rare LeBron James ‘Rim Breaker’ High School Dunk

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant forces we have seen in the NBA. Standing at 7’1, Shaq was as heavy as 325 pounds during his 19-year stint in the NBA. One would believe that with that size and weight, Shaq wasn’t necessarily a high-flying dunker. Well, that wasn’t necessarily the case. With a 32-inch vertical, Shaq was a threat to each rim he played on. The Lakers legend has broken over 19 rims in his career, all of which are on display on his” Broken Rim Tree“, in one of his gardens back home.

Therefore when Shaq gives you a nod on his Instagram you must be quite a ‘rim threat’ yourself. Recently Shaq bestowed that honor on LeBron James sharing a clip of a “Young King” breaking a backboard preseason.

Shaquille O’Neal shares a back-board breaking clip of a young Lebron

Shaquille is quite the troll. He usually takes to Instagram to ‘clown on’ players and sometimes even himself. Though recently Shaq shared a video of a rather ‘impressive’ feat that a young LeBron performed.

A year before LeBron was drafted, he would play in an off-season scrimmage at Stow High School in 2002. During the scrimmage, LeBron hopped-stepped into a dunk, which resulted in James shattering the backboard and falling back first while holding the rim in his hand.

Unfortunately for James, this would result in him missing the upcoming 2002 ABCD Camp due to a wrist injury. This rather impressive feat by a young James was almost forgotten but Dr.O’Neal somehow found the footage and took to Instagram to remind us of just how dominant a ‘Young James’ was.

Shaq reveals how he ‘cheated’ his way to his first dunk

The 7’1 monster that is Shaq was too once just a regular High School kid. Before his first proper dunk during his junior year, O’Neal would ‘cheat’ his way to his dunks.

The Diesel would use ‘apple boxes’ to get some ‘lift’ as he dunked the ball. Though next year, during his junior year the 32-inch vertical started to kick in, as Shaq shattered his first board in his first year of dunking in-game.