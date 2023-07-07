Having Netted a ‘Neat’ $2,000,000,000 Profit, Michael Jordan Spotted on a ‘Getaway’ With Wife Yvette and Twins

Despite playing his game two decades ago, Michael Jordan’s name doesn’t get old in the NBA. After ending his career in the league, Jordan left the basketball limelight as if he were never here. He has invested his entire time in his business and remains fully dedicated to his post-retirement ventures. With a busy life, he barely makes a public appearance. The former Chicago Bulls player recently sold the majority of his stakes in the Charlotte Hornets, which earned him a massive $2,000,000,000 profit. Perhaps, free from one of his responsibilities, the six-time NBA champion finally got some time off, and he chose to spend it with his wife and twin daughters in Sicily.

In 2010, Jordan took over the majority of stakes in the Hornets for roughly $275 million. Previously, he had a minority interest in the team, but over the years, his investment manifolded. After 12 years, he has now sold the majority of his stakes at a valuation of $3 billion, but will still keep some of the stakes in the team. With billions in profit, Jordan decided to celebrate it by taking a vacation with his family.

Michael Jordan enjoys vacation with wife and daughters in Sicily after making massive $2,000,000,000 profit

After selling his majority ownership for around $2 billion, The Chicago Bulls legend is enjoying a holiday in Italy. The 60-years old former NBA player was photographed off the coast of Sicily on a boat tour.

Jordan was joined by his wife, Yvette, and daughters, Ysabel and Victoria and daughters. Some of the pictures also showed that the six-time NBA champion was perhaps joined by his friends and helpers on the tour. His Airness had put on cargo shorts and paired them with a baseball cap and a short-sleeve shirt.

Marcus and Michael finally enjoy a father-son vacation together and Larsa Pippen was not invited

Michael Jordan and his son Marcus recently took a vacation to Turks and Caicos. The father-son duo was joined by Jordan’s beautiful wife, Yvette, and some of the other family members. Marcus shared a glimpse of the family vacation on his social media post.

However, what attracted the attention of the fans was the absence of Marcus’ girlfriend, Larsa Pippen, who is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen. Scottie and Jordan were once the best friends and arguably the best duo in league’s history. Jordan’s relaxing time is incomplete without cigars, and some of the pictures shared by Marcus showed vintage Michael.