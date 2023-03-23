“One More Ring for LeBron James can be the Difference”: Spencer Dinwiddie Brings up Toxic Ring Culture and Why Lakers Superstar is Already Great

LeBron James might already have cemented his status as one of the greatest ever to play the game. But to truly sit at the peak of mount greatness, he must dethrone Michael Jordan. A tall order. To do so he needs to win more titles and there is only one way he can, by ring chasing.

According to Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets, that is totally acceptable. But he has conditions. Spencer sat down with Taylor Rooks on her show to talk about the toxic ring culture that is going on around the NBA.

Dinwiddie has no problems with the greats chasing the ring because that may make a big difference between where they end up in the all-time rankings. Their legacy is too great to not be chasing. But when it comes to others, he has a real problem!

“One more ring for Bron can be the difference between him being the GOAT or not.” Spencer Dinwiddie on ring culture in the NBA (via @TaylorRooks) pic.twitter.com/kbjxiGC2MZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 23, 2023

Here is how Spencer broke it down, “If you’re not top 5 all-time, they’re gonna forget about you bro. Let’s be real about who we’re talking about. if you didn’t change (the) culture like AI or Steph Curry, or if you’re not Kobe, Mike, (or) Bron; do we talk about…”. He proceeded to name a few others before continuing.

Spence also said a personality and legendary star like Shaq wouldn’t be so talked about, “If Shaq wasn’t on TNT every night, we may not be talking about him as much. And he is the most dominant player in history.”.

Then he proceeded to break down the argument for why ring chasing is important for the greats, “one more ring for Bron (LeBron James) can be the difference between him being the GOAT or not. I fully understand the method of ring-chasing, like if you’re right on that cusp of like “oh I could overtake Kobe or I could overtake MJ or something”.”

What he is saying is sensible in one line of thinking. However, everyone wants to win. A winner is always remembered, whether it is for a temporary period of time or for longer.

LeBron’s argument just got a whole lot stronger this year!

The NBA’s Scoring King, the all-time leading scorer in league history, LeBron James is one of one. His record-breaking season means that in the argument for Greatest of All Time, he has managed to carve out a niche for himself.

Whether he wins another title or not, he will have an edge now. To be thought of as a pass-first guy and to lead the league in scoring is something else.

The longevity and the explosive nature of LeBron’s game are all still very much alive. Another deep playoff run and he will inch ever closer to MJ. But can he fully close the gap? Let us know.