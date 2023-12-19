Having Once ‘Thirsted’ Over Lupita Nyong’o, Shaquille O’Neal Claims He’d Agree to Anything She Says: “The Answer Is Hell Yes”

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal posted a picture alongside Black Panther fame Lupita Nyong’o on his Instagram. In a typical Shaq-like fashion, the former Lakers Center didn’t leave any room for doubt to showcase how much he worships the actress. This is not the first time that the Inside the NBA analyst has revealed his inner feelings about a celebrity.

Advertisement

In his Insta post, Shaq wore a black jacket with his hands on the shoulder of Nyong’o. On the other hand, she wore a red jacket over a white tee and was laughing heartily.

Shaq captioned the post, “Whatever question @lupitanyongo asks me, the answer is HELL YES #OMG #WOW.” Evidently, the Big Aristotle is “simping” over the Mexican-Kenyan actress. Moreover, this is not the first time that Shaq has flashed his admiration for Nyong’o.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1BYEFKsdu2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



Nyong’o once also took his breath away during the slapgate-dominated 2022 Oscars. In March 2022, he revealed his feelings on Turner Sports-powered The Big Podcast with Shaq. While discussing the events that led to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, the trio of Shaq, Nischelle Turner, and Spice Adams focused on the celebrity reactions to the same.

This is when O’Neal asked, “Who’s the beautiful girl sitting behind Will? Was that the girl from Black Panther?” Nischelle Turner confirmed his observation and brought her name up.

Furthermore, Shaq gave a big-time compliment to the 12 Years A Slave actress, “Cause I was like, she looked like a queen.” Well, this is not the first time that Diesel has given his flowers to a woman.

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal is not shy

Historically, the 3x Finals MVP has gone to hilarious lengths to showcase his love for women. He even tried to woo rapper GloRilla when she was doing an Instagram Live with comedian Druski. He simply asked, “glo will u marry me.” This question brought laughter to the F.N.F. Let’s Go fame musician.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ComplexMusic/status/1606856013172310016?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, as per current knowledge, there is no indication that Shaq has made romantic advancements toward the Academy Award-winning actress. Nyong’o broke up with American sports presenter Selema Masakela, a few months ago.

This wish to marry top names in the entertainment industry is nothing novel for Shaq. When he was a kid, he wanted to marry Halle Berry and found solace in her amidst a demanding routine. When he played for LSU, he wrote a letter to Berry, praising how she looked in the 1991 movie ‘Jungle Fever’.

Much to his delight, the stunning actress replied within a few weeks, revealing that she is excited for the college sensation to enter the NBA. In 1999, they met in person and the Lakers Center admired her as someone beautiful in all regards.