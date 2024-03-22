Having Played His Most Games Since the 2020 Season, LeBron James Finds Himself on the Lakers Injury Report Yet Again Ahead of 76ers Showdown

With just 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers must ramp up their efforts to push for playoff contention in the West. However, injuries have been their biggest bane, sidelining star players during crucial stages throughout the season. At this stage, the Lakers cannot risk losing their stars, Anthony Davis and LeBron James, given their perilous situation in qualifying for the playoffs.

The latest injury report from the Lakers suggests that LeBron James has been listed as ‘questionable’ for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to his left ankle injury (peroneal tendinopathy). Besides James, Anthony Davis is also on the injury list, although his status is reported to be ‘probable’ for tonight’s home game at Crypto.com Arena.

James has often found himself on the injury report this season because of his ankle issue. However, he has played through it for the most part. LA fans will hope that the King does so against the 76ers as well, who have been playing well without Joel Embiid.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, and Christian Wood have been ruled out of tonight’s matchup due to their injuries. Wood recently underwent surgery on his left knee and might as well be done for the season. However, Vincent and Vanderbilt are making significant progress, though their chances of returning soon seem bleak.

On the other hand, Cam Reddish has been lifted off the injury list and might feature in tonight’s lineup against the Sixers. Reddish has played in only four of the Lakers’ last 23 games since suffering an ankle sprain on January 23. With Reddish back in the lineup, the Lakers might significantly boost their defense, given Reddish’s prowess in protecting the perimeters.

How well do the Lakers need to fare to contend for the Playoffs?

The Lakers hold a 37-32 record in the league, placing them 9th in the Western Conference standings. With just 10 games remaining, every game holds extreme importance for the Lakers to contend for the Playoffs. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have played through their injuries this season several times. Hence, it would be quite reasonable to expect the duo to feature against the Sixers for tonight’s game as well.

LeBron James has played in 60 games this season, which is the most since playing 67 games in the 2019-20 season. The Lakers might have an excellent opportunity to win this game, as they will face a shorthanded 76ers team tonight.