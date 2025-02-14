“Will Never Make Another Attempt”: Lisa Leslie Seals Fate on Becoming WNBA Head Coach After Recent Rejections

Lisa Leslie is arguably the greatest player in WNBA history. She could do a bit of everything on the court, but one of her strongest traits was her basketball IQ. It seemed logical she would end up as a coach. However, after failing to land a couple of head coaching positions in the WNBA, she revealed she would no longer pursue it.

Advertisement

It is impossible to list the best female basketball players without mentioning Leslie. She is a Hall of Famer who achieved tremendous things throughout her 12-year career. She is a two-time WNBA champion, three-time MVP, and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, which is just the tip of the iceberg.

Following Leslie’s playing career, she couldn’t stay away from the game she loves. She made several guest appearances on ESPN and KABC-TV/Los Angeles as a sports analyst. But that didn’t satisfy the competitive fire she grew as a player, so she coached the Triplets of the BIG3 in 2019, impressively leading them to a 7-1 record and a championship in her first season.

Despite being named Coach of the Year in 2019, Leslie has yet to land another professional head coaching position. In a guest appearance on Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel Podcast, Leslie said she put her name in for two vacant head coaching positions ahead of this upcoming season. Following a disappointing outcome, her motivation to fizzled out. She said,

“I put my name in a hat for two teams to coach this year. I did not get picked. I felt like I would never make another attempt to go into coaching in the WNBA. You got to be 10 times great as a black woman in this industry.”

Lisa Leslie speaks on putting her name in for two WNBA teams and not getting picked “I would never make another attempt.. you gotta be 10x as great as a black woman in this industry” pic.twitter.com/GZqk9yI4py — . (@drippinnglo) February 13, 2025

Leslie refused to disclose which teams she was in conversations with. Her words suggest a feeling of dejection, but she seems to understand her circumstances. Leslie believes some things—like becoming a WNBA head coach—just aren’t meant to happen, even though she feels she could do a better job than the people who were chosen. When examining her resume, she certainly has a case.

Leslie has the ability to succeed as a coach

Historically, it isn’t easy for women to break into male-dominated sports. However, Leslie has demonstrated her outstanding coaching skills which transcend the barrier of gender.

Leslie’s tenure in the BIG3 solidified her as the second woman ever to serve as a head coach of a professional men’s team, and she remains the coach of the Triplets. Although she has closed the door to a return to the WNBA, she isn’t shutting down the possibility to be a head coach elsewhere.