“Larsa Pippen is Making Michael Jordan Happy!”: Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife Spotted Getting Cozy at the Beach With Marcus Jordan

Over the last couple of years, Larsa Pippen has given Scottie Pippen more limelight in the media than he did for himself. Their divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021. However, even before the divorce was finalized, Larsa was known to be associated with quite a few different men.

She was recently in the news again after she spoke at the BravoCon and talked about her OnlyFans. Larsa had talked about how her father asking her to shut down her page on the site had taken away her s*xualtiy.

Earlier this year, she raised a lot of eyebrows when she appeared to be out on a double date with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. At that point, she clarified and said that they were ‘just friends.’

Their situation looks like it’s moved beyond just friendship.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are enjoying a beach vacation together

Not too long ago, TMZ broke the news that Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are dating.

Michael Jordan’s son and Larsa Pippen are reportedly dating, per @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/kdQI8VCUUc — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 14, 2022

The two were spotted getting pretty comfortable and cozy with one another on the beaches of Miami. At one point, some eyewitnesses claim to have seen the two making out under an umbrella as well.

This wouldn’t sit well with Scottie Pippen, especially after all the comments he’s been making about Michael Jordan as of late. MJ, on the other hand, would get one good laugh out of all of this. Instead of having to go out and shut down Scottie, his son seems to be doing the job for him.

NBA Twitter reacts to Larsa-Marcus news

As expected, NBA Twitter went wild as soon as TMZ broke the news. There were quite some wild reactions about the whole situation. Here are some of the best ones:

Larsa Pippen is Making Michael Jordan Happy 🤣 https://t.co/fsp2Nswpgn — Spam (@warriors4ly) November 14, 2022

Scottie gonna go John Wick soon https://t.co/U92jXV7hc0 — Norrin Eldridge Radd (@_james4young) November 14, 2022

Need a “Last Dance” reunion ASAP https://t.co/y8qPsH0HdU — Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) November 14, 2022

“I was letting Scottie know, you can’t let another Jordan be running things. He wasn’t listening though. Rest is history.” pic.twitter.com/EfKFiPN1k8 — Mann (@TheMisterMann) November 14, 2022

life really does come full circle sometimes 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/n5kUmRXnNT — El$leepy Flo¥d™ VALLEJO’FIED ☕️Face Of Dubnation (@ElSleepyFloyd) November 14, 2022

“When MJ’s son Marcus was born, I told him that your son will be dating your teammates wife like my teammate dated my mom” https://t.co/r1MdE0iIlH pic.twitter.com/qNhfYVlKnL — DubmanE (@DubMnE) November 14, 2022

Whenever any news breaks out, you can always count on NBA Twitter to give you the absolute best reactions for the same.

