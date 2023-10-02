“F**k U”: Stephen Jackson Shuts Critics for Accusing Him of Disrespecting Canelo Alvarez’s Family

Last weekend, the undisputed super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez, captured everyone’s attention with his commanding performance. The event drew numerous prominent figures, including former NBA star Stephen Jackson, who unintentionally became a highlight of the evening. Jackson found himself in an exchange with security personnel as he exited the arena alongside Alvarez’s family. As the clip from the incident is going viral, Jackson addressed the critics on his Instagram story, defending himself against accusations of disrespecting the boxer’s family.

The Mexican boxer secured a one-sided victory over the American boxer Jermell Charlo through a unanimous decision on September 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Following the bout’s conclusion, SJ found himself waiting for Canelo’s family as he left the stadium. However, he chose not to pause and expressed discontent over the narratives emerging regarding the incident.

Stephen Jackson claps back at the critics for Canelo Alvarez family incident

The 2003 NBA championship winner shared a screenshot of his conversation with a critic on Instagram. Jackson corrected the person by stating that his conversation was with the security and not with Alvarez’s family.

The NBA legend revealed that before discussing with the security, he first allowed to let 40 people pass. However, the story about the fan claiming that Jackson cut off Alvarez’s family in the queue while exiting and then snapped at them really displeased him.

The interaction between Jackson and the security team was captured in a viral internet clip. He called out one such account for posting the same. Jackson slammed him for not knowing the whole part. He said:

“F*k U. Get off my page. I love Canelo [Alvarez] but weak clowns like U I will never let make it. Would never disrespect him nor did family.“

Stephen Jackson highlighted that he respects Canelo. This was evident from his past comments on the boxer back in 2022.

Jackson once shared his admiration for Alvarez

The 2003 NBA championship winner admitted to being a boxing fan and has attended major events.

During one such event, he talked about Canelo in an interview uploaded on FightHype.com’s YouTube channel.

During the interview, Jackson expressed his admiration for Canelo Alvarez, highlighting that the Mexican boxer’s journey didn’t end when he reached the pinnacle of his division; instead, he pushed his limits by venturing into different weight classes.

There doesn’t appear to be any animosity between Jackson and Alvarez. It seems like a spontaneous incident, and the NBA legend has given clarity it with kind words for Alvarez.