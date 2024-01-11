“He Doesn’t Want To Be In New Orleans”: Zion Williamson Has Stephen A Smith Believing He Wants To Leave The Pelicans

During the latest episode of ESPN’s NBA Countdown, the panel spoke about the subpar season that Zion Williamson has been having. Giving his two cents on the topic, Stephen A. Smith revealed what he believed was the reason behind Williamson’s lack of conditioning. Smith bashed the youngster’s fitness because he thought that the latter didn’t want to play for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williamson has played for the larger part of the season. Despite being injury-free, however, the former Duke Blue Devil seems to be in bad shape physically. According to Stephen A. Smith, the simple reason behind Zion’s lack of motivation has been the fact that he doesn’t want to be a part of the team. Smith took it a step further by stating that Williamson would’ve been much more disciplined had he been a part of some other roster.

“In my belief, Woj, he doesn’t want to be there. He doesn’t want to be in New Orleans. That’s his biggest problem. I think if he was some place he really, really wanted to be, we’d see something different. It’s unprofessional, I don’t like it and I think that plays a role in his lack of conditioning. But, I think that’s it,” Smith said.

After ripping apart Zion for his physical condition, Stephen A. Smith revealed that he hoped for the Pelicans to be more dependent on their star forward. However, Michael Wilbon refuted Smith by claiming that Willie Green’s boys are a better-performing unit when they are not relying on the 6ft 6” star.

Stephen A. Smith has been one of the best pundits in the industry for several years now. However, when talking about Williamson, SAS comes off as a detractor. This time around as well, the 56-year-old unnecessarily criticized Zion’s loyalty towards the New Orleans Pelicans, failing to back it up with any sort of evidence.

Yes, Williamson hasn’t been at his best, recording merely 21.8 points and 6 rebounds per game. However, he wouldn’t have suited up for 31 out of the 38 games, so far in the season, had he not been dedicated towards the franchise, especially given his injury history.

Stephen A. Smith has criticized Zion Williamson previously as well

Zion Williamson has had an injury-riddled career. Over the last couple of years, Williamson has had several naysayers attacking him for his physical appearance. Stephen A. Smith has been no different on the former first-overall pick.

Early on in Williamson’s career, Smith would often extend his support to the youngster. However, now, on any given opportunity, the analyst attacks the highflyer for his eating habits.

A few months ago, SAS let out a nasty comment, berating Zion. While talking to First Take ­co-host Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. claimed that the southpaw would often “eat the table”.

“I’m not exaggerating, I’m quoting people. You got chefs in New Orleans who love him. They’re looking for him. Every chef there wants to meet him because they know he’d show up at the restaurant. The word out on Zion Williamson is that he’ll eat the table,” he stated.

In a postgame interview, Zion addressed Smith’s comments along with the criticism he received from other media personnel.

“I can’t control what no grown man do… Lock in on myself, my teammates, coaches, everybody with the Pelicans, and the city,” Zion said.

Williamson has done a great job, deciding to ignore the naysayers. Keeping the negative energy away will certainly help the 23-year-old to dedicate his entire focus to his craft.