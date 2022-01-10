“Just give Karl-Anthony Towns the ball and count on him to get buckets”: Chris Finch lauds the Timberwolves star for recording his 10th career 40-point game, tying Kevin Love for the most in franchise history

Dropping a season-high 40 points in the Wolves win over the Rockets, Karl-Anthony Towns ties Kevin Love for the most 40-point games in organization history.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been playing some incredible basketball this season, and only 40 games into their season, have won more games than they did in the 2019-2020 campaign. Behind the star trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russel, Anthony Edwards, Minnesota might actually have a shot at making the postseason for only the 2nd time in nearly two decades.

On Sunday night, the Wolves had yet another incredible performance. Playing their 2nd game of the 4-game road trip, Chris Finch’s boys had absolutely no difficulties in grabbing a huge 141-123 win in a high scoring battle.

KAT put on yet another stellar performance leading his squad to their 4th straight victory. The Dominican big man recorded 40 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists on 60/67/75 shooting split.

Minnesota head coach seemed very pleased with his star’s performance. Lauding him for his season-best performance, Finch said:

“He’s an All Star-caliber player, All-NBA-caliber player. He’s having an All Star year. All season, you just give him the ball and count on him to get bucket.”

NBA Twitter applauds Karl-Anthony Towns for tying the franchise record for the most 40-point games

With his 10th career 40-point game, Towns now ties Kevin Love for the most number of 40-point games in Timberwolves history.

Karl-Anthony Towns tonight: 40 PTS

9 REB

7 AST

15-25 FG

4-6 3P It’s his 10th 40-point game, tying Kevin Love for the most in Timberwolves franchise history. pic.twitter.com/bdv8frcmtN — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 10, 2022

As soon as the stat went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Karl-Anthony Towns has scored 810 points this season, which ranks 12th in the NBA. Of the 11 players who have scored more points than KAT this season, only Nikola Jokic has been more efficient. KAT’s combination of scoring volume + efficiency is rare.pic.twitter.com/jQ0Ej5zZAR — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) January 10, 2022

BEST CENTER IN THE NBA — $$Dom$$ (@Ddelliponti08) January 10, 2022