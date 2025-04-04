“He Hates You Like Other Players”: Carmelo Anthony Fans Remind George Karl Of Melo’s True Feelings Amid HOF Congratulations

Shams Charania broke the news last night that Carmelo Anthony has been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025. As per the report, Melo was notified that he’ll become a first-ballot Hall of Famer. This cements the legacy of one of the greatest scorers the league has ever seen.

For a long time, there was a cloud of doubt over Melo’s chances of becoming a Hall of Famer. Some people believed that the 10-time All-Star didn’t have a strong resume for the honor. Defeating all naysayers, Melo has secured the highest honor in basketball.

In a moment of celebration, George Karl decided to congratulate Melo on his HOF selection. Karl had coached Melo during his time with the Denver Nuggets. The former coach has had a long-standing beef with the NBA legend. In his book Furious George, he called Melo “addicted to the spotlight.” In his opinion, Melo didn’t like sharing the limelight with anyone and was a “user of people.”

He dedicated a few paragraphs to talk about Melo, and none of it can be considered a compliment. Surprisingly, he had a few nice things to say about him after the HOF news. He wrote, “It’s darn cool to see Melo enter Springfield as a first ballot Hall of Famer!” Looks like Karl wants to reconnect with Melo before the enshrinement.

Although Karl is now trying to make things right, fans remember the things he has said about Melo. One fan reminded him, “He hates you like other players.”

Another fan wrote, “He hated you. Most of the other top players did too.”

It’s unlikely that Melo would be interested in making things right with him ahead of his big day.

George Karl said that Carmelo Anthony was overrated

Karl is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, being one of nine coaches in NBA history with over 1000 wins. Despite that, he couldn’t manage to build a solid relationship with several of his top players. On an episode of 7PM in Brooklyn, Melo talked about his first interaction with Karl after he was appointed as the Nuggets’ head coach.

“After shootaround, he calls me to his room and tells me, ‘Hey man, look, I think you’re overrated. You got a lot of work to do,” Melo revealed. Even though Melo realized that he had a long way to go in the NBA, he wasn’t expecting his new coach to tell him he was overrated on their first interaction.

Karl posted the clip on his X profile and nearly 20 years after the said conversation, called him overrated again. He wrote, “Hey @carmeloanthony let’s not do this. You’re telling stories that are 20 years old. Let’s move fwd. And u were overrated and u wish your game was as efficient as Detlef’s.”

In response, all Melo could do was laugh at his post.