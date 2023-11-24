“He Just Did Not Care”: Damian Lillard Reveals Dennis Rodman Was Unfazed By the NBA Top 75 Team’s Glamour

Dennis Rodman remains the enigmatic figure from the 1990s era of basketball, who showed the world a different way of playing the game. The antics of the 5x champion made the headlines multiple times, as his lack of care for consequences often caught the eyes. Damian Lillard witnessed it firsthand during the NBA Top 75 team’s ceremony as he talked about it in the Knuckleheads podcast.

According to the Milwaukee Bucks star, everyone in attendance was in awe of the aura of the great Michael Jordan. The only exception in that regard was Jordan’s former teammate, Dennis himself, as the latter did not pay much attention to the happenings.

Dame stated,

“The only person who just was kinda like, didn’t have his 75 jacket on, didn’t really care was Dennis Rodman,” back on the occasion. “He just didn’t care,”

Lillard emphasized that the legends of the NBA met last year during the All-Star break in February. Others still attempted to keep the 62-year-old in line as the point guard mentioned, “They was trynna, ‘Put your jacket on’.” Despite their efforts, the 5x NBA champion stayed unfazed as the 33-year-old stated, “He just did not care,” reflecting on the historic day.

Rodman had joined several of his former teammates on that night on the list of the top 75 NBA players of all time. Alongside Jordan, he caught up with his other Chicago Bulls colleague, Scottie Pippen, on the memorable list. The former Detroit Pistons star also joined another one of his former teammates, Isiah Thomas, on that glorious occasion.

It further proved the significance of the ceremony, as the NBA world acknowledged Dennis for his contributions to the league. For the Worm though, the moment did not amount to much as his activities showcased his personality to all the generations present in attendance.

The fun-loving character of Dennis Rodman excited the audience

His journey through basketball has been as controversial as it gets. Despite the drama, there was no denying his prowess and intelligence in the game. Many even backed him as not only the top 75 but as one of the top 50 players of all time.

All this never interested Dennis as he wanted to be involved without sacrificing his personality a bit. The night of the ceremony was no different as the icon entered the stage holding a water bottle in his hand. Standing next to Michael, the two architects of the Bulls dynasty joked around before hugging each other after sharing the court for three years.

The party did not end there for Rodman as he threw the jacket on the floor before posing for a picture with this century’s stars. He stood next to Stephen Curry as the captured image gave birth to an iconic moment. It included a few of the biggest names, such as Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, with 7x rebounding champion posing with his arms open.

His animated persona remained a driving force for him even at this stage of his life. Living it like there was no tomorrow, he stayed the Rodman that the basketball community could not comprehend.