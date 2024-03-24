“He Probably Got 1 And Done”: Shannon Sharpe Hypothesizes The Demise Of Marcus Jordan And Larsa Pippen’s Relationship

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were the talk of the town last year when the two announced that they were dating. The ex-wife of Scottie Pippen dating the son of Michael Jordan went on to make headlines on its own every time the couple was spotted in public. But now, after a year of being together, the two have decided to call it quits, leading Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson to weigh in.

As per People Magazine, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan broke up in February, a day before Valentine’s Day. But the couple decided to reconcile, only to break up and again part ways. Their breakup has sparked debate among many as to what must’ve gone down between them.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson are two individuals who recently spoke about their breakup on the Nightcap podcast. As Sharpe read the news about their breakup and the reasons given by Larsa, the former NFL star concluded that there must’ve been problems that started to arise in the bedroom, leading to their breakup.

Sharpe went on to say, “Them young bucks, they ain’t built like we used to be built. Ocho, you know what I’m saying? We used to be built…Cuz they say she likes it two-three times a day 365. He probably got one and done.”

Sharpe also went on to add, “He ain’t on them diamonds, he ain’t on the right. He ain’t on them power pellets.” That is when Chad Honson chimed in and said,

“We gotta get them Flinstone vitamins over there to him now.”

What Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson concluded on was how Larsa Pippen had once revealed. During a show, Larsa shared the fact that she would indulge in making love with Scottie Pippen two, three, or four times a night. The two hosts continually made references about how Marcus was not on supplements to boost his performance in the bedroom and they should’ve gotten him some of those.

But in the end, both Sharpe and Johnson concluded that Marcus Jordan might not be able to keep up, ultimately leading to the two parting ways, despite dating each other for over a year.

What’s next for Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen?

Chad Johnson had shed some light on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. He mentioned how he had initially expected the two to work things out and stay together, given how their relationship had been criticized in the media.

Johnson mentioned that their relationship was of a type where not a lot of people wanted to see them together. Usually, if someone is in such a relationship, they tend to work against the adversities to prove the naysayers wrong and work things out.

However, that did not end up being the case between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. Johnson also predicted that Marcus Jordan wouldn’t have a problem finding someone new but Larsa would have to date someone younger if she wanted someone from that 1% club.

Who the two entities go on to date is up to them but it sure is easy to assume that if someone was happy with the two breaking up, it was none other than Scottie Pippen. But that is just speculation on our part.