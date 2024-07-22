“Heavy Is the Crown”: Cheryl Miller Reveals Conversation With Caitlin Clark Following 1st WNBA Win

Cheryl Miller recently coached the WNBA’s All-Star team at the All-Star Weekend. During the media interaction before the game, Caitlin Clark talked highly of Miller for the foundation that she established for women’s basketball in the country. Interestingly, the love and admiration are mutual between them as the 60-year-old recently detailed the conversation she had with Clark immediately after she clinched her first win in the league.

Miller heaped praise on the Fever rookie and said that she’s carrying the weight of the league on her shoulders. The coach said that she first met Clark two years ago when she won the Honda Sports Award. Labeling it as a rare feat in the sport of basketball, Miller also gave some advice to Caitlin as she was heading into her senior year.

She said, “Have fun. No matter all the static. Just make sure you find that quiet place.” After that, their next interaction was when the Golden Goose registered her first win in the league with the Indiana Fever against Los Angeles. Miller said,

“Heavy is the crown that she’s wearing right now. And it wasn’t something that she anointed herself, it’s something that’s been placed on her head and I hope people understand that.”

She believes that the 22-year-old Fevers’ guard is dealing with a lot of pressure even as a rookie and there aren’t many examples of it that she can refer to in order to find a solution to the problems. In fact, Miller thinks that she is doing an incredible job in handling the pressure while taking giant leaps in the game.

Great player and even greater person. She knew what Caitlin was going through. No wonder Caitlin has so much respect for her. pic.twitter.com/ynM2MUreFW — Ken Swift (@kenswift) July 20, 2024

As for Caitlin Clark’s first win in the league, the WNBA coach said that getting that first win on the board helps ease out a lot of pressure and that’s exactly what she saw happen to the rookie. When the two met after the game, Miller gave her a big hug and congratulated her for the same. Her advice to CC at the time was,

“Savor this. Use this as a formula but keep being you. No matter what, keep being you.”

During the media interaction, Caitlin said that it was an honor for her to play for Miller and Ann Meyers. She said, “Getting to be around those two. Two people who have done so much for the game. For me, it’s super special, like, they’re still two people that I really look up to and idolize and appreciate everything that they’ve done.” It’s heartening to see that the 22-year-old is not only looking up to her idols, but they’re also looking out for her.