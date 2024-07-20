Caitlin Clark Describes Playing for Coach Cheryl Miller and Ann Meyers During WNBA All-Star Weekend

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is set to make her All-Star debut this weekend. The rookie guard will play for Team WNBA, coached by women’s basketball icons Cheryl Miller and Ann Meyers. Ahead of the game, the 22-year-old spoke about how excited she was to play under the two legends’ tutelage.

When asked about what practice sessions under Miller were like, Clark said she’s enjoying the experience. She revealed that she has a pre-existing relationship with the Hall of Famer and her brother, Indiana Pacers icon Reggie Miller. Clark also quipped that she plans on addressing Coach Miller by her first name during the All-Star game. Clark said,

“I’ve known Cheryl for a little while now. I think her energy, that’s what I love about her, like it’s just contagious. It’s fun. I called her ‘Coach’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know about that yet. You’ll have to see how I do during the game. No, but it’s super fun.”

“For me, it’s super special… two people that I look up to & idolize.” Caitlin Clark on what a Cheryl Miller practice is like & what being around Cheryl & @AnnMeyers has meant to her:@Sports360AZ #WNBA #WNBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/9F0UvIRd7Z — Eliav Gabay (@eliavgabay) July 19, 2024

Clark added that learning from Miller and Meyer has been a special experience so far as she gets to be in the presence of basketball greatness. She believes it’s great for young players like her to be around them as they laid the foundation upon which the WNBA stands today. She said,

“Getting to be around those two. Two people who have done so much for the game. For me, it’s super special, like, they’re still two people that I really look up to and idolize and appreciate everything that they’ve done.”

Clark is also happy that Miller and Meyers will experience firsthand how admired and respected they are among players her age. The duo retired from basketball before the first WNBA season in 1997. However, their exploits in the NCAA Tournament and Olympics are legendary.

The Hall of Famers couldn’t showcase their talents but can share their wealth of knowledge with rookies like Clark and help them take the sport forward.