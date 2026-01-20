“He’ll Be A Legend In Warriors History”: Steph Curry Reflects On Playing Against Andrew Wiggins

The Miami Heat’s trip to the Chase Center was a special one for Andrew Wiggins, one of the most beloved players in the Bay Area. It marked his first game against the Golden State Warriors since being traded to South Beach in February of last year, and the crowd made sure to give him a warm reception.

Stephen Curry, like Wiggins’ former teammates, was happy to see him despite him representing another team. Wiggins was instrumental in the Warriors’ recent success and was also a valued presence in the locker room, often described as a genuinely nice guy.

After the game, Curry admitted how its hard not to smile with Wiggins around. He recalled his role in the Warriors’ 2022 Championship wins and declared him a legend in the team’s history.

“It was fun… You can’t help but smile when you see Wiggs,” Curry said. “He just has a presence about him.”

“It seems so long ago but you realize how much he meant to our organization over the years especially that championship. Him being his first time back I’m glad he got the reception he deserved,” the four-time NBA champion added.

Chase Center truly erupted when the announcer read Wiggins’ name, and a heartfelt tribute package played that showcased his best moments in a Warriors uniform. It is a common belief among Dub Nation that without him, the 2022 championship would not have been possible.

Wiggins was even voted into the All Star starting lineup in 2022, averaged 16 points per game during the postseason, and led the team in rebounds throughout their run to championship glory. In Game 4 of the Finals against the Boston Celtics, he recorded 17 points and 16 rebounds, then followed it up with a 26 point, 13 rebound performance in the next game.

“He’ll be a legend in Warriors history for a lot of reasons,” Curry concluded.

It was a happy homecoming for Wiggins to the team that turned him to a star. But from a professional standpoint, it was a disappointing night for No. 22. The Warriors won 135-112, and although Wiggs did show a spark, he was a -24, and had just 18 points.