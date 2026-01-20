mobile app bar

“He’ll Be A Legend In Warriors History”: Steph Curry Reflects On Playing Against Andrew Wiggins

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) greet each other before the game at Chase Center.

The Miami Heat’s trip to the Chase Center was a special one for Andrew Wiggins, one of the most beloved players in the Bay Area. It marked his first game against the Golden State Warriors since being traded to South Beach in February of last year, and the crowd made sure to give him a warm reception.

Stephen Curry, like Wiggins’ former teammates, was happy to see him despite him representing another team. Wiggins was instrumental in the Warriors’ recent success and was also a valued presence in the locker room, often described as a genuinely nice guy.

After the game, Curry admitted how its hard not to smile with Wiggins around. He recalled his role in the Warriors’ 2022 Championship wins and declared him a legend in the team’s history.

“It was fun… You can’t help but smile when you see Wiggs,” Curry said. “He just has a presence about him.”

“It seems so long ago but you realize how much he meant to our organization over the years especially that championship. Him being his first time back I’m glad he got the reception he deserved,” the four-time NBA champion added.

Chase Center truly erupted when the announcer read Wiggins’ name, and a heartfelt tribute package played that showcased his best moments in a Warriors uniform. It is a common belief among Dub Nation that without him, the 2022 championship would not have been possible.

Wiggins was even voted into the All Star starting lineup in 2022, averaged 16 points per game during the postseason, and led the team in rebounds throughout their run to championship glory. In Game 4 of the Finals against the Boston Celtics, he recorded 17 points and 16 rebounds, then followed it up with a 26 point, 13 rebound performance in the next game.

“He’ll be a legend in Warriors history for a lot of reasons,” Curry concluded.

It was a happy homecoming for Wiggins to the team that turned him to a star. But from a professional standpoint, it was a disappointing night for No. 22. The Warriors won 135-112, and although Wiggs did show a spark, he was a -24, and had just 18 points.

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

