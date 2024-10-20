“He’s a Black Dirk Nowitzki”: Rashad McCants Compares Karl-Anthony Towns’ Playstyle to Mavericks Legend

After a successful season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns joined the New York Knicks ahead of the new season. While he was in Minnesota, KAT was prone to comparing himself and Anthony Edwards to Kevin Garnett & Stephon Marbury and Shaquille O’Neal & the late, great Kobe Bryant. But with his move to the Knicks, the comparisons have ultimately changed.

While KAT, egged on by Shannon Sharpe, pointed out the parallels between himself and Dirk during an episode of Club Shay Shay, it seems the trend has reached other podcasts too.

The panel on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast Gil’s Arena got into a discussion about the four-time All-Star. Kenyon Martin started the conversation by stating that he isn’t a big fan of the kind of game KAT plays. The majority of the panel agreed with the criticism, so, when Rashad McCants ended up putting him in the same bracket as Dirk, it was obvious he was about to get ‘jumped’.

Martin’s issue with KAT’s game is that he isn’t too keen on playing in the paint. He said that the Knicks star either goes for the dunk or shoots threes, there’s nothing in between for him. He outlined how KAT averages just 22 points a game, which is very low for someone who is a volume shooter. Martin believes Towns’ style of play is encouraged in today’s game, which is unfortunate.

McCants jumped into the discussion saying, “He’s a Black Dirk…I’m not talking about skill, man, I’m talking about style…Dirk not driving the ball to the basket, he’s trying to shoot jump shots, bro. He’s doing the same thing. KAT posted in the last game, what you talking about…I’m talking about jump shots.”

Rashad gets jumped after comparing KAT's style of play to Dirk Nowitzki 😭 pic.twitter.com/E19XvMohdd — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) October 19, 2024

He couldn’t get a single sentence out without being bombarded by rebuttals from others. The former NBA star was ridiculed by the panel members to the point where he gave up on his answer. But they weren’t very far off from the image KAT likes to paint for himself.

Karl-Anthony Towns claims to be the best big-man shooter

KAT shoots over 52% from the field and nearly 40% from the three-point line. Even though his playoff stats see a decline from his regular season output, they’re still impressive. In the playoffs, he shoots 46.8% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc. It’s undeniable that Towns doesn’t play like a standard big man. His shooting skills have earned him recognition and boosted his confidence at the same time.

He once told The Athletic, “I’m the greatest big man shooter of all time. That’s a fact.” If we consider three-point shooting alone, then his claim holds up against other big men of the league. However, Dirk was better from the mid-range, and in his 20-year career, he averaged 47.1% from the field and 38% from the three-point line in the regular season.

It’s understandable why Rashad McCants or the former Timberwolves star would bring up Dirk in the conversation. The German legend is the benchmark for big-man shooters. What he did in the league, as a 7-footer, changed the perception of a standard center or power forward.Today, the league has a higher volume of big-men shooters and, in all fairness, comparing them to Nowitzki is only natural.

Regardless, KAT stands tall as one of the best, and the Knicks can get a lot out of him in the upcoming season. They have added a lot of strength to an already strong team with KAT and Mikal Bridges. Having another specialized shooter can help ease some pressure off Jalen Brunson’s shoulders and keep the entire unit in better shape for a deep playoff run.