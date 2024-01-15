“He’s Baiting Racists”: Shaquille O’Neal Hilarious Gorilla ‘Escapades’ Have Bobby Lee and Crew in Splits

Shaquille O’Neal recently became the main topic of discussion on the Bad Friends Podcast, hosted by star comedians Bobby Lee and Andrew Santino. During the show, the duo, along with their episode guest Stavros Halkias, decided to see a clip of Shaq explaining his experience around Gorillas.

Yes, Gorillas. In the clip, Shaq explains how when he walks into the Gorilla exhibit, the entire section of apes goes nuts. The Diesel even claimed that this experience is universal, as he has visited a lot of zoos across the world. Talking about it, Shaq said, “True story. I’ve been to every zoo in the world, and every time I go to the gorilla section, they look at me like, ‘Hey man, where’s your fur at?'”

The clip also included Shaq’s Gorilla jokes from his appearance on the Impaulsive podcast in 2022. It also included a Big Podcast episode clip where Shaq could be seen calling the Director of the Miami zoo to confirm his claims. The Director not only confirmed the big man’s claims but also added that Shaq’s presence makes the gorillas nervous about their mating partners.

The clip of Shaq left the comedians speechless and confused whether to laugh or not. Breaking the silence, Andrew Santino jokingly said, “It’s insane that he keeps telling this story. Like why are you retelling this story….that’s what I am saying…he is baiting racists.”

A common form of racist abuse around the world is equating Black people to gorillas and apes. Therefore, Santino and Bobby Lee were a bit tentative about the jokes despite laughing at them initially. Their guest, Stavros Halkias, seemed more open-minded about the clip and even quipped that you can judge a person’s racist tendencies by how hard they are laughing at Shaq’s gorilla stories.

Though racism is no joking matter, the comments from the comedians didn’t seem to hurt the Big Fella. It looks like Shaq might have found the clip amusing/hilarious, as he even posted it to his Instagram stories recently.

Shaq has all his funny bones

Shaquille O’Neal is a great sport, especially when it comes to comedy. The Los Angeles legend has been on the receiving end of many hilarious roasts throughout his 51-year life, some of which even happened on live television.

One such moment was when Kevin Hart roasted Shaq during his 2010 comedy special, “Seriously Funny”. During the show, Hart called out Shaq. who was in attendance, and said, “Shaq falling is the funniest sh*t ever!”.

Emulating Shaq’s awkward falling technique, Hart roasted his seven-foot friend with no mercy in sight. But he isn’t the only comedian to have O’Neal on his crosshairs, as comedic legend, Katt Williams once roasted Shaq during one of his sets. Talking about his seven-foot friend, Williams said,

“I talk about Shaquille O’Neal cos that’s my friend. And even though he is my friend, this n**…stupider than a motherf**er. This motherf*er got enough money to be whatever the f* he wanna be. His whole life. What does this n* wanna be? A goddamn sheriff. You can’t be any goddamn sheriff Shaq. You are 18 foot, 6 foot 12, n**. How the f*** are you going to be a sheriff? You can’t even go undercover.”

Williams, who is currently making headlines for his comments on the Club Shay Shay Podcast, surely did not hold back on Shaq. But laughs and giggles aside, Shaq is a gentle giant, and we are blessed to have someone as kind-hearted and funny as Shaq gracing our screens every day.