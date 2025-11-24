“He’s Embracing the Villain Role”: Paul Pierce Says Ja Morant Jawing Off With Klay Thompson Was ‘On-Brand’

Time crunch? Get all your NBA news here in just 60 words

At one point, Ja Morant was one of the most beloved players in the entire league. Fast forward to today, and the Memphis Grizzlies star’s perception has completely flipped. His recent on-court feud with Klay Thompson hasn’t help that narrative about him either. However, Paul Pierce doesn’t understand the uproar from fans since this falls in line with who Morant has always been.

It isn’t easy being a villain in the NBA. Morant’s former teammate Dillon Brooks is the perfect example. No matter how good he played, it didn’t change the fact that people perceived him in a certain light.

Although the Grizzlies let go of Brooks, they have lacked the energy he brought to their locker room. Unsurprisingly, Morant has been the one to fill that void. In the Grizzlies’ matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, he didn’t hold back while going head-to-head with Klay Thompson .

Morant didn’t play this game due to a lingering calf strain. but that didn’t stop him from exchanging words with the four-time NBA champion. Their confrontation took place after the final buzzer and required security and coaches to separate them.

“It was really just running his mouth, and he’s been running his mouth for a long time,” Thompson said, after the game. “It’s funny to run your mouth when you’re on the bench. It’s kind of the story of his career so far, just leaving us wanting more.

Thompson wasn’t the only one to publicly fire a shot. During Cam Spencer’s post-game interview, Morant could be heard in the background saying, “Tell him who the best shooter in the house was. It wasn’t bro from Golden State.”

Three-time NBA champion Danny Green took Thompson’s side in the entire ordeal. However, his co-host on the No Fouls Given Podcast, Paul Pierce, didn’t take much exception to Morant’s action for one reason in particular.

“Listen, that’s on brand,” Pierce proclaimed. “He’s embracing that villain role.”

Green could see what Pierce means, but still believes Thompson has earned a certain amount of respect nonetheless.

“[Klay] has done a lot in his career, though. Ja should try to [show some respect],” Green said.

Considering the rivalry between these two, it doesn’t seem like Morant will heed Green’s advice. Luckily for basketball fans, these two teams will face off a couple more times. Their next matchup is on February 26, which should give Morant enough time to recover so that he can be on the court this time around.