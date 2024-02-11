“He’s Going To Hit Somebody Else Again”: Jusuf Nurkic Sends A Warning To The NBA About Draymond Green’s Continued ‘Antics’

The Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns contest was as entertaining as enthusiasts expected it to be. While Stephen Curry knocked out down the game-winning three-pointer, the Jusuf Nurkic-Draymond Green tussle has been the talk of the town. After going back and forth all game long, Nurkic revealed a few antics that Green pulled off implying that the latter didn’t learn anything while he was suspended.

Following the Phoenix Suns’ tough 1-point loss, Nurkic went rogue as he was constantly taking shots at Draymond Green. According to Nurk, Green seemed to be misbehaving on the hardwood, “trying to hit people”. The Suns’ center also claimed that the four-time champ was pulling antics that shouldn’t be done. Nurkic also didn’t hold back from boldly predicting that it was only about time that Dray would “hit” somebody.

“It’s sad. He didn’t learn anything. Just a matter of time. He’s going to hit somebody else again. Take back everything I said. He don’t deserve a chance… Antics. Try to hit people. Stuff that he shouldn’t do,” Jusuf Nurkic said to the reporter.

Throughout the course of the contest, the two big men were mocking each other and constantly trash-talking.

There was also a brief moment when it felt as if things could get physical. However, despite the heated verbal altercation between the two, there was no pushing, shoving, or punching involved.

While things were a bit heated between the two, fans believe that Jusuf Nurkic is not totally correct in his assessments. According to numerous enthusiasts and pundits, Draymond Green was quite well-behaved. Apart from the regular trash-talking, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year didn’t escalate the matter.

Green also prevailed victorious in their duel. Apart from recording 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists, the star forward was also successful while guarding Nurkic. The 7-footer only finished the night with 6 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Draymond Green was “indefinitely suspended” earlier this season for punching Jusuf Nurkic

During the 12th December clash between the Suns and the Warriors, Draymond Green was ejected from the game after striking Jusuf Nurkic on his face intentionally. Due to Green’s repeated violent actions, the NBA punished him with an “indefinite suspension”. Because of this suspension, Green missed out on more than a month.

While speaking to the media personnel, Draymond Green revealed that he didn’t intend to hit Nurkic and also publicly apologized to the victim.

“I’m not one to apologize for things I meant to do. But I do apologize to Jusuf. Even though I didn’t intend to hit him, I sell calls with my arms… So, I spun away. And, unfortunately, I hit him,” Green said.

It was evident that Draymond Green needed professional help. And now that he’s received the help that he desperately required, the four-time All-Star seems to be a well-behaved player.

Stephen Curry and co. have improved as a unit ever since Green returned to the lineup. Since the defensive specialist took on the floor on 15th January, the 2022 champs have won 7 out of their last 11 contests. Green’s performance – 8.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists – has helped Curry bolster the Warriors’ playoff chances as they rise the standings over the past few weeks.