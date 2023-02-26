“He’s going to tell me everything I haven’t done”: Chris Paul Claimed Michael Jordan Would Boast Instead of Complimenting him  

Leave it to a player like Michael Jordan to be competitive about records, even at the ripe old age of 60. Of course, he would. This is the same man who had tears in his eyes when he talked about why he wanted to win and why people never understood him. So when reporters asked Chris Paul about Jordan, he had a very good response.

Paul, who is often in the argument for one of the best floor generals of the game, recently surpassed MJ in an elite list. CP3 now sits at 3rd on the all-time steals made list. He pipped Jordan just a few days ago.

Also, keep in mind, Paul is signed with Jumpman and has been quite close with the Chicago Bulls legend throughout his career. So, when a reporter asked Chris Paul what it meant to pass MJ, the point guard had an emotional response.

“He’s going to tell me everything I haven’t done”: Chris Paul says Michael Jordan is more likely to mock him than congratulate him

The “Point God” gets emotional about passing Michael Jordan on “any list“. He says that MJ has been his idol since his childhood and that knowing him personally means a great deal.

On that note, he says that he will call Jordan and tell him about his achievement. Paul adds, “I need to call him and tell him even though he’s going to tell me everything I haven’t done.”. Classic MJ.

Constantly, anecdotes and incidents like these remind us that the man only cared about one thing. Winning.

“I need to call him and tell him eventhough he’s going to tell me everything I haven’t done.” Chris Paul on passing Michael Jordan in all-time steals in #Suns last game before #NBAAllStar break. Paul is 3rd all-time with 2,515 steals, one better than Jordan. pic.twitter.com/XEcp6BMWaR — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 25, 2023

CP3 is excited to play with Kevin Durant

In the same breath, the reporter had a chance to ask Chris about Kevin Durant. The Phoenix Suns pulled off one of the most lethal trades possible. By adding Kevin Durant to a core of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton, they are now ever closer to that championship.

Paul, who will be 38 this year, has one last shot at an NBA title. While his legacy, which consists of being in the top 3 in both assists and steals is cemented. A title would close all arguments.

