“MF Banger Right There”: NBA World Reacts to Joel Embiid’s Full Court Shot Against Jayson Tatum Led Celtics

After yesterday’s thrilling game between the Clippers and Kings, the Celtics and Sixers decided to put on a show tonight. An incredible contest between Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia and Jayson Tatum’s Boston ended in the most exciting manner. The game was drawn 107-107 in the final seconds.

Tatum’s clutch three over De’Anthony Melton sent the Celtics 3 points ahead of Sixers with only 1.3 seconds remaining on the clock. The Sixers, who were out of timeouts, had to start the game from the baseline. Joel Embiid received the ball and launched a full-court shot that went in. Unfortunately, it wasn’t counted and the Celtics won the game. Fans and NBA personalities alike took to Twitter to share their excitement for the shot and the game.

Also read: Michael Jordan Boldly Predicted Load Management in 2003: “20 Years From Now, You’ll Never See Someone Play Sick or With a Sore Ankle”

NBA world reacts to Embiid’s full-court hurl

Many in the NBA world reacted to the shot after the game. ESPN analyst and former Celtics player Kendrick Perkins had one of the most passionate reactions to Embiid‘s shot and the exciting game.

Perkins wrote: “That was a MF banger right there!!! Embiid put on a damn show tonight on both ends of the floor… but the depth of the Celtics was just too damn much. Tatum doing what Tatum do and that’s coming up HUGE with that game-winning trey ball.”

— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 26, 2023

Mitchell meanwhile was just stunned after watching the shot.

NO WAY!!!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 26, 2023

Fans were also as surprised with the shot and took to Twitter to react to it.

damn bro. @JoelEmbiid wish that shot would have counted. — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) February 26, 2023

Embiid shot shouldve counted

The ball already went in at 1.5 and they stopped at 1.3 pic.twitter.com/LgJ2nv99DC — CAP Sports (@cap__sports) February 26, 2023

embiid the GOAT — Chill Rich Dude (@jakep316) February 26, 2023

i screamed so loudly i lost my voice — k e r yy (@k_e_r_yy) February 26, 2023

Joel Embiid had a sensational night

Despite the loss, Embiid was clearly the best player on the court. He scored 41 points against the brutal Boston defense. Furthermore, Embiid also grabbed 12 crucial rebounds and had 3 blocks in the game. The 7ft center also made 17 of his 18 free throws in the game while managing 57.1% efficiency from the field.

However, despite his brilliance, Jayson Tatum stunned the Sixers when it mattered the most. His three-pointer over Melton was exactly what his team needed at that moment. The Sixers were prepared for it and for Tatum to still make that shot proves how unstoppable he has become this season. Hopefully, fans will be treated to a playoffs series between these two teams.

Also read: “I Wish Somebody Told Me I was Fat Sooner”: Charles Barkley Ridiculously Said He Never Knew He Was Fat Before the Doctors Told Him