“Kyrie Irving is Pus**ing Out Over that 1v1 Game”: 33 Days After $549,999,999 Masterstroke, Dave Portnoy Conspires With Pat Beverley

Utathya Ghosh
|Published September 12, 2023

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) walks off the court after the Mavericks loss to the Chicago Bulls at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

On August 12, Kyrie Irving challenged Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy, to a 1v1 showdown. This exchange came after Portnoy took to Twitter to call out Irving. Recent footage, originating from an Instagram Story, now reveals a new twist in this feud, as Portnoy was joined by Patrick Beverley. In the video, Dave claimed Kyrie was ducking him.

Just 33 days ago, Portnoy orchestrated a staggering business move. He reacquired his beloved company for a mere $1, after having sold it for an eye-watering half a billion dollars back in February. This audacious transaction is projected to net the 46-year-old entrepreneur an astounding profit of approximately $550,999,999.

Dave Portnoy says Kyrie Irving is ducking him

The video capturing the electrifying confrontation between Irving and Portnoy paints a vivid picture of the intensity that unfolded on the court. Portnoy, never one to mince words, boldly declared that Irving was dodging the face-off.

Portnoy told Pat Bev:

“Kyrie Irving is pus**ing out. I don’t want to say Kyrie is ducking me for our I on I game, but Kyrie is kinda ducking me.”

The Barstool owner is clearly referring to when Kyrie Irving said that he owed some 1v1s to certain people.

This statement fueled the flames of this already fiery beef which started quite some time ago. 

Portnoy first called out Kyrie during Boston saga

The seeds of this heated rivalry were sown when Kyrie Irving promised a return to Boston but failed to deliver. Portnoy didn’t hold back in his criticism of Irving’s unfulfilled promise

This initial clash of words set the stage for the subsequent challenges and exchanges that would follow.

