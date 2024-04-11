Eagles’ Jason Kelce Candidly Reveals His Super Bowl Regret To Brother Travis & Lil Dicky

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 22: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 22 Dolphins at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231022009

Apart from being an artistic powerhouse, the “Earth” hitmaker ‘Lil Dicky’ is an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Born in Pennsylvania, North Philadelphia, the rapper has been vocal about his support for the Eagles. He recently made an appearance on the New Heights podcast and was in awe of Jason Kelce throughout the episode.

When you pair a hardcore Eagles fan with an Eagles legend, the topic of Philadelphia’s first-ever Super Bowl in 2018 was bound to come up. It’s been the most memorable night in every Eagles fan’s life and Lil Dicky reminisced how he turned down the opportunity to watch the match in the stadium. Instead, he went back to his native place, Cheltenham, and decided to catch the action with his 10 high school friends so that they could party till the wee hours after Jason & Co. sealed the deal on the field. He reminisced,

“I turned down tickets to that game in Minnesota so I could go home and watch it with my Cheltenham high school friends, so then we could all go out afterwards.”

Hearing Lil Dicky’s celebratory plans instantly reminded Jason Kelce of one of the regrets in his life. After the Super Bowl-winning performance, Jason regrets not going to Broad Street that night to celebrate with fans. For context, Broad Street is the iconic street for the Eagles fans where they gather and celebrate every major Philadelphia win. “My one great regret is that we couldn’t be on Broad Street after the game as players,” said Kelce.

Dicky upped the game by sharing his remorse from that win. The rapper reminisced about his sorrow for missing the winning parade the next day of the win as he had to leave the town for some work that day. “My great regret is I had to leave town a day after and I missed the parade, so I never got to have that with you,” revealed Lil Dicky.

For most of us, their regrets might not make sense. But for someone witnessing their team’s first-ever Super Bowl win, and not being able to celebrate the historic moment in a large crowd amidst the fans and players is surely a miss. All said and done, celebrations were bound to be top-class. After all, not many gave the Eagles a chance against the Tom Brady-led Patriots who were a superior opponent back then.

