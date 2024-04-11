mobile app bar

Eagles’ Jason Kelce Candidly Reveals His Super Bowl Regret To Brother Travis & Lil Dicky

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Jobless Bum" Jason Kelce Becomes an "Uber Driver" for Former Teammate Days After Retirement

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 22: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 22 Dolphins at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231022009

Apart from being an artistic powerhouse, the “Earth” hitmaker ‘Lil Dicky’ is an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Born in Pennsylvania, North Philadelphia, the rapper has been vocal about his support for the Eagles. He recently made an appearance on the New Heights podcast and was in awe of  Jason Kelce throughout the episode.

When you pair a hardcore Eagles fan with an Eagles legend, the topic of Philadelphia’s first-ever Super Bowl in 2018 was bound to come up. It’s been the most memorable night in every Eagles fan’s life and Lil Dicky reminisced how he turned down the opportunity to watch the match in the stadium. Instead, he went back to his native place, Cheltenham, and decided to catch the action with his 10 high school friends so that they could party till the wee hours after Jason & Co. sealed the deal on the field. He reminisced,

“I turned down tickets to that game in Minnesota so I could go home and watch it with my Cheltenham high school friends, so then we could all go out afterwards.”

Hearing Lil Dicky’s celebratory plans instantly reminded Jason Kelce of one of the regrets in his life. After the Super Bowl-winning performance, Jason regrets not going to Broad Street that night to celebrate with fans. For context, Broad Street is the iconic street for the Eagles fans where they gather and celebrate every major Philadelphia win. “My one great regret is that we couldn’t be on Broad Street after the game as players,” said Kelce.

View on Website

Dicky upped the game by sharing his remorse from that win. The rapper reminisced about his sorrow for missing the winning parade the next day of the win as he had to leave the town for some work that day. “My great regret is I had to leave town a day after and I missed the parade, so I never got to have that with you,” revealed Lil Dicky.

For most of us, their regrets might not make sense. But for someone witnessing their team’s first-ever Super Bowl win, and not being able to celebrate the historic moment in a large crowd amidst the fans and players is surely a miss. All said and done, celebrations were bound to be top-class. After all, not many gave the Eagles a chance against the Tom Brady-led Patriots who were a superior opponent back then.

The Eagles’ Emphatic Victory Against The Patriots in The Super Bowl

Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles ranks highly amongst the most memorable Super Bowls of the last decade. The match had everything. From top superstars of the game to an underdog story of the Eagles to root for, it was an emotional roller coaster. The match started off with the underdogs Philadelphia stunning the Patriots with relentless attacks helping them enter halftime with a stunning 22-12 lead. But the Patriots were no slouch.
They lived up to their tag of being the comeback kings and Tom Brady led the attack to quickly cut down the deficit to 22-19. This drive sank Eagles fan’s hearts as they started expecting another heartbreak. The game went back and forth with the scoreline reading 33-32 in favor of the Patriots in the last 10 minutes. The popular consensus felt that the comeback was done. But Eagles’ Nick Foles had other plans. Foles hit Zach Ertz for a TD in the final three minutes, taking the score to 38-33.
With just 2:21 minutes left, the game was wide open. Brady once again took charge, but this time, he saw a rare fumble from his side. The Eagles capitalized on this and turned that into three more points ending the night with the scoreline of 41-33. The game was a fun riot from the start to the end and was fitting enough to be the first-ever Super Bowl win for the citizens of Philadelphia.

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these