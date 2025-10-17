“He’s on Steph’s A** All the Time”: Draymond Green Clears Misconception About Steve Kerr Not Coaching With Stephen Curry

Oct 11, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center) is flanked by head coach Steve Kerr and forward Draymond Green as he is presented his gold medal for his performance for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris before taking on the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

It’s impossible to think of the Golden State Warriors without thinking of Stephen Curry. He has been the team’s face and spine for well over a decade, leading them to 4 NBA championships. Needless to say, coaches have allowed him a certain degree of freedom, which is otherwise unavailable to other members of the squad. But that doesn’t mean head coach Steve Kerr just allows Curry to do whatever he wants on the court. Actually that is far removed from the truth.

Advertisement

Throughout the years, Curry’s popularity has ballooned thanks to his outlandish moves on the basketball court. From his iconic game-winner against the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 to his barrage of three-pointers against France in the 2024 Paris Olympics, the freedom Curry enjoys under Kerr seems endless from the outside looking in.

Draymond Green has been in the locker room every day since Kerr joined the team has now revealed that that has never been the case.

“Most people think Steph can do what he wants,” Green said to ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “No. He’s on Steph’s a** all the time. Defense, turnovers. He coaches Steph really, really, really hard. I don’t think people realize that.”

And Curry is more than happy with this arrangement since it makes him better and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“He actually probably gets on me more now than ever,” Curry said. “The one conversation we’ve had is to coach me like you would coach everybody because that’ll help strengthen your voice in the locker room, create that trust.”

This dynamic between the two didn’t develop immediately though. Kerr had an initial fear of stepping on Curry’s toes, who was already a star when he joined. But as the head coach, he does what is needed.

In 2023, the Warriors were facing the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry threw a lackadaisical pass in the fourth quarter, which led to a turnover. Kerr couldn’t help but show his frustration on the sideline. The following day he made sure to correct his actions.

“The next day I pulled [Stephen Curry] aside,” Kerr said. “‘Hey, I was watching the tape and I saw my reaction, I shouldn’t have done that.'”

Some players would’ve been thankful their coach humbled themself to rectify their actions. Instead, Curry was more upset that Kerr didn’t stand on his emotions.

“Hell no. That was a terrible decision. You’ve got to coach me,” Curry said.

Now, Curry doesn’t have to worry because Kerr will certainly coach him. The addition of Jimmy Butler helps since he doesn’t tolerate special treatment either. Curry and Kerr’s dynamic has become quite strong over the years, and they look to capitalize on their bond en route to their fifth ring together.