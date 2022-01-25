“We have infrastructure 200 feet underground but Kevin Love is hitting shots deeper than that!”: NBA Twitter gets on the veteran’s praise train as he scores a 20-point double-double in a close Cavaliers victory

A severely shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers gets help from veteran Kevin Love in a close game against the Knicks.

Kevin Love has still got it. The 2016 champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers came up big once again on Monday night. They took on the New York Knicks with both teams looking to build on their previous game’s victory.

The game was going back and forth with 8 lead changes and 11 ties, and the Knicks looked hungrier at the half, with their 3rd-year point guard, RJ Barrett leading from the front. They erased a 5 point deficit from the 1st quarter to a lead of 5 to start the third.

Shooting 1/7 coming back from the halfway mark wasn’t helping the Cavs either, so coach Bickerstaff asked the 14-year veteran to take over. And man didn’t the 33-year-old just do that?

Burying 4 threes in 3 minutes, including a 32-footer, Love put the Cavaliers on an 11-0 run and gave them momentum instantly after coming off the bench. He sent Ohio natives on a frenzy with his quick 20-point double-double.

we have infrastructure 200 feet underground but Kevin Love is hitting shots deeper than that pic.twitter.com/gP6wkGBckp — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) January 25, 2022

Kevin Love gets love from Twitter after a quickfire double-double

Already missing Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio, the Cavs lost their forward Lauri Markkanen on Saturday, which looked like a gruesome ankle injury. They were also short of their All-Star candidate Jarrett Allen against the Knicks on the night, but nothing is too difficult for these tough Cavaliers team.

Kevin Love caught fire in just over 23 minutes of game time coming off the bench, to help his team with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal. NBA Twitter couldn’t fall short on praising the 5-time All-Star.

Old ass kevin love cut it out pic.twitter.com/t9bm8xdRDv — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) January 25, 2022

Kevin Love tonight pic.twitter.com/vFMdGBPpCt — Recognize Artsakh (@pickupballslife) January 25, 2022

I am taking this Kevin Love resurgence seriously pic.twitter.com/pm7zwugIak — ’ (@OHsVeryOwn) January 25, 2022

Sixers if they traded Tobias for Kevin Love pic.twitter.com/73SdGTP3kB — Mike (@mhc_76) January 25, 2022

Love went 6/12 from the field, with all his shots as well as attempts coming off from downtown. Adding one more game to his six 20-point games, Love is averaging over 14-7-2 this season, being a candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Cavaliers closed out the game 95-93 with Darius Garland also getting clutch at the end, scoring a 3-point shot with just over 1 minute remaining in the game.