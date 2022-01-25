Basketball

“We have infrastructure 200 feet underground but Kevin Love is hitting shots deeper than that!”: NBA Twitter gets on the veteran’s praise train as he scores a 20-point double-double in a close Cavaliers victory

"We have infrastructure 200 feet underground but Kevin Love is hitting shots deeper than that!": NBA Twitter gets on the veteran's praise train as he scores a 20-point double-double in a close Cavaliers victory
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Who gives a damn about excuses?! I gotta start making some shots!": Warriors' Stephen Curry speaks about his current slump, dismisses worries about his hand
Next Article
"He's Stephen Curry! We don't worry about him too much": Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about rotation patterns, dismisses the idea that they're causing the MVP's shooting woes
NBA Latest Post
"Jerami Grant refuses to play under LeBron James!": NBA Insider reveals why the Pistons star has refused a massive move to the Lakers
“Jerami Grant refuses to play under LeBron James!”: NBA Insider reveals why the Pistons star has refused a massive move to the Lakers

Lakers fans go crazy as LeBron James and the team’s plan to acquire Jerami Grant…