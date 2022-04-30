“Hey Ray, why don’t you teach this kid how to shoot?”: When Barack Obama had Rajon Rondo red-faced dissing the former Celtics guard’s shooting 

Former USA President Barack Obama wasn’t a fan of Rajon Rondo’s shooting, never shying away from expressing these views to the veteran guard.

It’s a public fact that former President Barack Obama is a hoops fan, often seen visiting NBA games. Having grown up in Chicago, Obama is a Bulls fan, with Michael Jordan being one of his favorite players. Over the years, the former President developed several relationships with players in the league.

However, there was one player that the 44th President wasn’t particularly fond of, his name being Rajon Rondo. Obama has a history of talking smack to Playoff Rondo, who he felt was a poor shooter. Surprisingly, the former Illinois State Senator never hesitated to voice his criticism against Rondo.

Well, it’s no secret that Rondo wasn’t ever known for his shooting despite playing the guard position. The four-time All-Star is a career 61.1% shooter from the free-throw line and 32.4% from beyond the arc. Nonetheless, Rondo gained popularity for his ability to run the offense for his team and his leadership skills.

Also read: “The smartest players I’ve played against is by far LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, and Chris Paul, and who’s creeping up into that category is Ja Morant”: Draymond Green reveals the best basketball minds in the NBA

President Obama took an evident dislike towards Rondo’s shooting and would often embarrass the latter in public.

President Barack Obama’s trash-talk history with Rajon Rondo.

Shaquille O’Neal, who was teammates with Rondo on the Celtics during the 2010-11 season, once revealed that Obama called out Rondo for being a lousy shooter. Having one of the all-time shooters in Ray Allen as your teammate, Obama felt Rondo could take a lesson on shooting from him.

“Hey Ray, why don’t you teach this kid how to shoot?” Obama requested Allen with Rondo being present.

Rondo was caught off-guard by the former President’s comments, with Shaq providing more insight, having been present in the situation.

“KG (Kevin Garnett) told me he saw the look on Rondo’s face and the kid was devastated, embarrassed. Dissed by the President even though I’m sure Obama didn’t mean any harm.”

The nightmare didn’t end here for Rondo, with Obama taking a dig at him during the former’s championship run with the Lakers in 2020. Obama advised former head coach Frank Vogel to sit Rondo and give more playing time to Alex Caruso.

“I love what you’re doing with the Lakers. Great job but let’s talk about that rotation. You need to stop playing Rondo so much and give Alex Caruso more playing time.“

Nevertheless, Rondo would prove the former President wrong by being one of the key pieces in bringing the Lakers a championship in the Orlando Bubble.

Also read: “Rajon Rondo has the strangest pre-game routine – he has to take 5 showers a day!”: The veteran Point Guard has a game day routine that isn’t something he should be doing in California

Though we know Obama means no harm, it is certainly scary being in Rondo’s shoes.