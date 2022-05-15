“Hopefully I’m gonna have some percentage from the Taco Bell”: Nikola Jokic’s hilarious response on being drafted during a commercial of the fast-food chain

Reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic wants some percentage from American fast-food chain Taco Bell, and we have no choice but to agree with him.

Recently crowned MVP for the second consecutive time, the 2021-22 season was a roller coaster ride for Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets big man suffered a disappointing first-round exit at the hands of the Warriors. However, in terms of individual performances, The Joker was phenomenal.

Jokic did most of the heavy lifting for the Nuggets amid an injured Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Despite all the hurdles, Michael Malone and his men managed to clinch the 5th seed for the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Nuggets had their ceiling in the first round.

Nonetheless, the Nuggets fans would have something to cheer about with Jokic winning back-to-back MVPs. The Serbian superstar averaged 27.1 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 7.9 APG on 58.3% shooting from the field. The Joker led the league with triple-doubles this season, with 19 of them.

Not bad for a player selected as the 41st pick in the second round of the 2014 draft. One of the greatest success stories in the modern-day, Jokic was drafted during a Taco Bell commercial.

Nikola Jokic hopes for a percentage of revenue from Taco Bell.

Sadly, The Joker didn’t revive live coverage while being drafted into the league, which proved to be a blessing in disguise for fast-food chain Taco Bell. Jokic had his welcome to the NBA moment during a Taco Bell commercial.

Unknowingly, this commercial proved to be a great marketing tool for the global fast-food chain. While brands continue to spend millions of dollars on advertising and promotions, Taco Bell shall continue to reap the benefits of their commercial, courtesy of The Joker.

When asked about the Taco Bell commercial being played during his draft, Jokic had a hilarious response.

“Hopefully I’m gonna have some percentage from the Taco Bell.”

Nikola Jokic on the Taco Bell commercial that played while he was drafted by Denver: “Hopefully I’m gonna have some percentage from the Taco Bell.” (via @msinger) pic.twitter.com/Yg4wgYMJ8k — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 14, 2022

While Jokic’s demands feel fair, the fast-food chain could definitely rope in the four-time All-Star as its brand ambassador. In all likelihood, a collaboration between the two parties can be expected in the near future.

