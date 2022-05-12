Basketball

“When I’m old, fat and grumpy, I’m going to tell my kids back in the day, I was really good playing basketball”: Nikola Jokic addresses winning back-to-back MVP

"When I'm old, fat and grumpy, I'm going to tell my kids back in the day, I was really good playing basketball": Nikola Jokic addresses winning back-to-back MVP
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Klay Thompson used his first NBA paycheck of $35K to buy a pool table!": Warriords star explains hilarious reason behind his first ever purchase with NBA salary
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"When I'm old, fat and grumpy, I'm going to tell my kids back in the day, I was really good playing basketball": Nikola Jokic addresses winning back-to-back MVP
“When I’m old, fat and grumpy, I’m going to tell my kids back in the day, I was really good playing basketball”: Nikola Jokic addresses winning back-to-back MVP

Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic reacts to being the 13th player and 5th center in…