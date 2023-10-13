Hoping for $202.28 Million Extension, NBA Reporter Explains How Pascal Siakam May Lose Firm ‘Raptors Only’ Approach

Pascal Siakam is undoubtedly one of the best players in today’s NBA. A key piece of the Toronto Raptors organization over the past few years, he helped the franchise win its first championship back in 2019. Now, heading into the 2023-2024 season, he is up for a contract extension, which is expected to be a lucrative $202.28 million deal. Given his talent, there will likely be many NBA teams that would be interested in offering him such a deal. However, Spicy P has made it very clear that he only intends to continue playing with the Raptors. But he is an exceptional player and would make a huge difference on any of the championship contenders. And according to one reporter, Jake Fischer, that could very well change once the regular season kicks off.

Advertisement

Pascal Siakam may have to look at other destinations if he hopes to secure a $202.28 million extension

It has been four years since the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA Championship, and a lot has changed. The core of that team has pretty much gone their separate ways. The likes of Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and Fred VanVleet have all found new teams. The last remaining soldier is none other than Pascal Siakam.

Heading into the 2023-2024 season, Siakam is now in the last year of his deal. As such, he’s more than ready to sign a new deal and is looking for a whopping four-year $202.28 million extension. It’s a hefty sum, but Spicy P is hoping the Toronto Raptors will be willing to keep him on.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, as things stand, the Raptors do not seem interested in engaging in contract negotiations. However, the 2019 Most Improved Player is intent on staying in Canada. Nevertheless, one reporter, Jake Fischer, believes that Siakam may have to start looking elsewhere once the season begins.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BasketballOnX/status/1712630692884938890?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It will be interesting to see how things proceed with Siakam going forward. There will be plenty of teams interested in securing his signature. Whether he sticks with Toronto or not, he certainly will be an impactful player wherever he is.

Toronto Raptors are not confident in Siakam

With Fred VanVleet gone, the Toronto Raptors are officially Pascal Siakam’s team. He has been wanting to be the star for some time now, but the Raptors aren’t really convinced. Many in the organization have been unhappy with his selfish play and do not believe in him despite receiving an All-Star nod.

However, as mentioned earlier, Siakam is intent on staying with the Raptors. So, if he manages to have a great season and rally the troops in Toronto, he might just be able to secure the bag.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As things stand, anything can happen in Toronto. They could either decide to stick with Siakam as their star player or choose to blow things up. Fans in Canada will be waiting with weighted bread to see how things go.