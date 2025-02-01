“I’d Be Reluctant to Trade for”: Rachel Nichols ‘Understands’ Why Jimmy Butler’s Trade Value Is Low

Jimmy Butler is picking up suspensions like one picks up coins in video games. Hell-bent on being traded from Miami, Butler is using every trick in his book to force the Heat’s hand into a trade. What he fails to realize is that his antics are damaging his reputation in the league as well. For Sports Illustrated YouTube, Rachel Nichols discussed the Jimmy Butler standoff in Miami with Chris Mannix.

Nichols said that through his actions, Butler has unintentionally told the entire league that he would be willing to sabotage everything, even a long and cherished relationship, for money. This will certainly make him less desirable in the trade market.

Nichols believes that a player of Butler’s stature, who has made over $300 million through career earnings alone, shouldn’t prioritize money at the expense of everything else.

The former ESPN reporter said, “I don’t know if it’s worth blowing up the relationship with your team and also your reputation in the NBA if you already got that kind of money in the bank but a guy who would do that I’d be reluctant to trade for…and I’m not surprised a lot of other people are too.”

Even with the Heat’s willingness to send him away, Butler has not found a new team for himself. The Miami franchise has lowered his trade value, but that hasn’t improved his prospects a lot.

Nichols referred to a report from The Athletic which suggested that the Golden State Warriors took a step back from pursuing Butler after witnessing his actions over the last month. Apparently, Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr are not thrilled to have Butler affect the Dubs locker room.

Jimmy Butler has been suspended for the third time

Butler’s first suspension was for seven games after he said in a press conference that he won’t find his “joy” as long as he’s in Miami. Once he came back from that, he picked up a two-game suspension for missing a team flight to Milwaukee.

After serving the second suspension, he came back to join his team. On Monday, when the team was doing shootaround practice ahead of the game against Orlando, Butler left the practice early. The Heat released an official statement, announcing his indefinite suspension.

“The Miami Heat are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games. The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today,” the team statement read.

(2/2) The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 27, 2025

February 6 is the trade deadline and with less than a week to work with, it’s going to be difficult to find Butler a new team.