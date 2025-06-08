Skill Trainer Drew Hanlen Reveals How Tyrese Haliburton’s Unselfish Attitude Hurts the Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton is currently on his way to becoming a superstar, having led the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000, and hitting the game-winning shot that gave them a 1-0 lead over the OKC Thunder. But outside of that final moment, his overall performance drew criticism.

Some analysts felt Haliburton was too passive, not aggressive enough in seeking his own shot, and overly reliant on passing the ball. And this isn’t the first time that the critique has surfaced.

Skills trainer Drew Hanlen addressed that exact issue after the Thunder game two days ago. He explained that while Haliburton’s playmaking is a gift, it can sometimes become a weakness.

According to Hanlen, being too unselfish can actually come off as selfish. When Haliburton constantly looks to pass instead of attacking, it ends up hurting the Pacers.

“When he’s unselfish, it actually negatively impacts his teammates’ success and negatively impacts his team’s success. The more aggressive he is, the more his team wins,” he told ESPN.

Haliburton has started to take that to heart. Over the past few games, he’s stepped up in big moments. He’s hit clutch shots, taken over when needed, and shown more willingness to be the guy.

That includes his late-game heroics in the series opener. Still, not everyone is satisfied. Critics argue that Haliburton needs to be assertive throughout the full 48 minutes, not just when the game is on the line. By doing so, he won’t just justify his status as the face of the franchise; he’ll also help the Pacers secure easier wins, rather than setting the stage for mini-heart attacks every time they step on the court.

Shaquille O’Neal didn’t like Haliburton’s passive play

Game 1 of the NBA Finals had one of the most unexpected endings. OKC was dominant from the jump, holding a double-digit lead at halftime and extending it to 15 points in the fourth quarter.

It wasn’t just a result of brilliant play by the Oklahoma franchise—the Pacers were simply poor. They lacked offensive firepower, their defense was scattered, and Haliburton didn’t look sharp. Aside from the game-winner, he was largely invisible in a crucial road game.

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal voiced his disappointment after the outing on Game Time. He said, “This team is resilient, they never panic, they keep fighting no matter what the situation is…I did not expect this. I thought this should’ve been a blowout. Indiana did not play well at all.”

As for his opinion on Haliburton, the big fella didn’t hold back. He said, “I thought even though Tyrese was 6 for 13 from the field, he was a bit too passive for me. I like people to step up to the challenge.”

His passive play is becoming a real concern. If the Pacers hope to win the championship, they’ll need their star to stay locked in and aggressive for all four quarters.