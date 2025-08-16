“Houston’s Going to Be a Force This Year”: Kevin Durant’s Agent Rich Kleiman Speaks About 2025–26 Rockets

The 2024-25 NBA season saw four teams that weren’t among the top 16 the year before earn a playoff berth. By far the most surprising team from the Western Conference was the Houston Rockets, whose youthful core hoisted the second-best record in the conference. What did they do to improve ahead of the 2025-26 season? Only add Kevin Durant.

Young teams typically take gradual steps before committing to a championship window. But the Houston Rockets saw the opportunity to add an all-time great and didn’t hesitate. Kevin Durant may be 36 years old, but he is still a heck of a player. The two-time NBA champion’s agent, Rich Kleiman, can’t wait to see what Durant accomplishes in Houston.

“Ultimately, this was a win for us,” Kleiman said on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “Houston’s going to be a force this year.”

Kleiman’s comments come from a place of support for his client and friend as well as a place of objectivity. Aside from Durant, the Rockets made plenty of other key additions to improve their roster.

Houston added Dorian Finney-Smith to replace Dillon Brooks — who was a part of the Durant trade — as an elite wing defender. The Rockets also added Clint Capela and Josh Okogie to add depth to their bench.

Outside of the reigning NBA champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Rockets could be a top team in the West. Kleiman doesn’t want to get too ahead of himself, but it’s hard to ignore the potential that this unit is capable of.

“I don’t want to put too much expectations. This is a new situation. But they’ve got an incredible coach, great ownership and they’ve got a great young team. They’re adding one of the greatest players of all time, who feels as good physically as he ever has. I think we’re all very excited,” Kleiman said.

The entire NBA world is excited to see Durant in a new situation. Unfortunately, his brief tenure with the Phoenix Suns didn’t go as anyone had planned. That team certainly had the talent to be great, but that isn’t the only deciding factor for success.

“You’ve got to go into the season, you’ve got to jell. Chemistry has to work,” Kleiman proclaimed.

Phoenix lacked the level of chemistry required to be a formidable team in the West. Houston has all the tools to do so with Durant joining a solidified group of Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet.

The Rockets’ biggest weakness last season was their lack of consistent shot-making. If they’d had Durant for their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors, there’s a good chance they would have come out victorious. Now, their sights aren’t strictly winning one round, but winning four when it’s all said and done.