Ja Morant Lovingly Appreciates Nic Claxton’s Prediction for Grizzlies Star’s Comeback Season

Ja Morant will be looking to make a strong comeback after missing 73 games last season. The 2x All-Star is expected to perform at a high level despite a long layoff. On that note, his former AAU teammate, Nic Claxton, also seemed positive about Morant’s bounce-back season.

Last season, Morant was suspended for the first 25 games for flashing a gun during an IG Livestream. Then after a remarkable 9-game return. he missed 48 games due to shoulder surgery, which impacted him both mentally and physically.

During the Brooklyn Nets’ media day, center Claxton pointed out that Morant is in top shape and his mental health is also sound. Therefore, we can expect some fireworks from the Grizzlies star this year.

Both Claxton and Morant hail from South Carolina. The Brooklyn center is always rooting for his peer from his home state to succeed.

He said,

“I think he’s gonna get back to himself, that’s all he has to do. I saw ‘im this summer. He sees healthy and seems like mentally and physically. So I always wanna see us South Carolina guys win.”

An X account named NetsKingdom shared this clip. Morant saw the video and showed love to Claxton as well.

He quote-tweeted the video with the caption, “my brudda”.

Since Claxton and Morant are from the Class of 2017, they saw each other as high schoolers on the AAU Circuit multiple times. In 2016, after completing their junior high school years, they played for the same AAU squad.

Since then, they have become close friends and give support to each other during tough times. When Claxton was a free-agent during the offseason, he was expected to join forces with the Memphis Grizzlies owing to his connection with Morant.

However, the 25-year-old stuck with the Nets on a four-year, $97 million deal. While Morant may not team up with Claxton anytime soon, he is ready to explode next season.

Ja Morant is ready to go

Morant is locked in for the 2024-25 season and has set the bar high. He has alluded to having a championship mentality from the get go, which is a must to survive in the stacked Western Conference landscape. During a media interaction a few days, Morant relayed,

“It’s a long season but that’s what we plan for and that’s what our mindset needs to be. [From] day one, we need to practice and play and be ready like we are a championship team”

During the Grizzlies’ Media Day, he fired warning shots toward his opponents. Morant relayed that when he is in a positive mood, he poses trouble for everyone in the league. He said,

“I feel like a happy Ja is a scary Ja for a lot of people. So, long as I stay happy and healthy, it’ll be a great season.”

Morant is one of the most un-guardable players in the league when he is healthy. The explosive guard transformed the Grizzlies into a playoff team within a few years and can carry the load single-handedly.

If he stays out of trouble, there is no doubt that the Grizzlies can aim for the top-four spot in the Western Conference.