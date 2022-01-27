“How are the NY Knicks bench better than the starting lineup every single night???”: Statmuse discovers embarrassing stat about the Knicks starters’ plus-minus score following a blowout loss to the Heat

Statmuse revealed that all Knicks starters had a negative plus-minus score, while all the bench players were positive in the stat on the night in loss to Miami.

For the majority of the NBA’s history, the Knicks were the bottom feeders of the league. However, after last season’s dream run, expectations were sky-high for the ‘Bing Bong’ squad. However, now they currently sit 3 games under .500 and look all set for the play-in spot.

While there are a lot of factors for this underwhelming campaign, a major reason why is the overall play of the starting lineup. Barring a few games where Kemba Walker was cut from the rotation, head coach Tom Thibodeau has relatively kept his starting 5 unchanged.

However, it seems like that has to change. At least the numbers say so.

Thibs rolled with the starters for 6-plus minutes as the Heat went up 26 — Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson. That lineup is minus-11.5 per 100 possessions on the season, but has played the third-most minutes of any lineup in the NBA. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 27, 2022

Astonishing stat following blowout loss to Heat reveals the NY Knicks starters deficiency as a unit.

The NY Knicks lost to the high-flying Miami Heat 110-96. While the final score does look respectable, it is a far cry from what actually happened on the night. To put things into perspective, the Knicks trailed by as many as 30 points in the third quarter and entered the final 12 minutes down 92-67.

The Knicks starting 5 were no match for the Heat counterparts, and the time New York made any run, it was when the Knicks bench was on the court. In fact, this tweet following the loss sheds some light on the same. Check the tweet here:

The Knicks starters +/-:

-36

-34

-30

-27

-18 The Knicks bench +/-:

+20

+18

+16

+5

+2 This is a scheduled tweet. pic.twitter.com/kBHTz1HX1i — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 27, 2022

Every team is on the receiving end of a blowout once in a while. However, the worrying factor is this is not the first time this season. In fact, the same thing happened a month ago against the Pistons, where all of their starters had a negative plus/minus.

The Knicks’ plus/minuses from tonight are absolutely astonishing. STARTERS:

Barrett -29

Randle -27

Robinson -22

Walker -21

Grimes -17 RESERVES

Quickley +27

Burks +28

Gibson +31

Toppin +36

McBride +39 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 30, 2021

Talking about the most recent loss, the Knicks’ core was tragic on the night, with Immanuel Quickley ending with a team-high 18 off the bench. Julius Randle, who was absolutely useless on the night, got outplayed by P.J. Tucker…on the offensive end. That should tell the story in itself.

Realistically, Randle and the bulk of New York’s regular starters won’t be replaced by the likes of Quickley and Obi Toppin anytime soon. But their style of play needs to change before Thibs does consider the unthinkable.

